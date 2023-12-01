Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: C-3PO, iron studios, r2 d2, star wars

R2-D2 and C-3PO Crash Land with Deluxe Star Wars Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including a new Star Wars Deluxe statue

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new 1/10 scale Star Wars statue of R2-D2 and C-3PO.

The dynamic duo appears together on Tatooine with a detailed, weathered base.

Priced at $249.99, the collectible statues will be released in Q3 2024.

R2-D2 and C-3PO are captured during their fateful mission in A New Hope.

It is time to return to the desert planet of Tatooine as Iron Studios has unveiled their latest set of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Star Wars fans are in for a treat with this new 12/4" tall statue that captures two iconic groins from the Rebellion with R2-D2 and C-3PO. These heroes of the Republic are crash landing on this planet to escape the Empire, but they are not far behind. Both droids are nicely sculpted, featuring a weathered deco with tons of detail right off the screen from Star Wars: A New Hope. This dynamic duo is depicted on a moisture farm with a desert base, which really captured these two on their craziest mission yet. Star Wars fans will have a blast bringing this R2-D2 and C-3PO statue home in Q3 2024 for $249.99. Check out the incredible piece below and be on the lookout for more Star Wars 1/10 Art Scale statues from Iron Studios.

C-3PO and R2-D2 Deluxe – Star Wars

"In a moisture farm in a desertic, hot, and arid world called Tatooine, a small astromech droid and his best friend and ally, an eloquent protocol droid, begin another adventure tied by destiny and the dynasty of the Skywalker family. In this remote place, dedicated to the production of water through the drawing of moisture from the dry air, property of the Lars family into which Luke Skywalker was adopted, both robotic partners were purchased by the owner of these lands, with the goal of delivering an extremely important message to an old Jedi Master."

"Gathering forces with the young Luke Skywalker, these unmistakable droids begin another adventure, joining the Rebel Alliance and helping to pave the way to victory of the heroes and the fall of the evil Galactic Empire. Always together, they are the only characters present in all the 9 movies of the saga, in the spin-off Rogue One, and much more. Among the most beloved characters from Star Wars, Iron Studios proudly bring the statue "C-3PO and R2-D2 Deluxe – Star Wars – Art Scale 1/10", presenting these iconic symbols of Star Wars together for the first time in a statue by Iron Studios."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!