Regal Robot Debuts Star Wars Clone Trooper Concept Maquette

A new Star Wars Archive Collection statue is here with the arrival of their Clone Trooper Concept Maquette Replica

This collectible is cast in solid resin and faithfully recreates the original production design maquette.

Each replica stands nearly 14 inches tall and is hand-painted for a unique, high-quality Star Wars display piece.

A special Doug Chiang signature edition features a signed metal plaque; available only until January 12th.

Regal Robot is back with a brand new limited edition Star Wars Archive Collection release with the Clone Trooper Concept Maquette Replica. This premium collectible traces the Clone Trooper back to its earliest visual origins, featuring original molds. Before the Clone Troopers became the disciplined, white-armored soldiers seen in Attack of the Clones, they were initially conceived as concept art. They were designed to help bridge the look of the Jedi era with the rise of the Empire's stormtroopers. Designed under the supervision of Doug Chiang, the soldiers of the Grand Army of the Republic were born, and Regal Robot brings them to life.

This replica faithfully recreates an original production maquette used during the design process from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Cast in solid resin, hand-painted with layered finishes, and standing nearly 14 inches tall, this statue reflects the raw, experimental stage of the character's development. Regal Robot will also be releasing a Doug Chiang signature edition, which will include a signed metal plaque hand-signed by the legendary concept artist. Star Wars collectors will want to act fast as the Clone Trooper Concept Maquette – Signature Edition is only offered until January 12th through Regal Robot for $499.

Star Wars – Clone Trooper Concept Maquette Replica

"Our Star Wars™ Archive Collection's newest replica is our first from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™. This incredible concept maquette of the Clone Trooper™ from the film is part of our work creating authentic replicas with impeccable lineage. Each replica in this limited Signature Edition comes with a metal plaque that's been hand-signed by legendary concept artist and Concept Design Supervisor for the 2002 film, Doug Chiang."

"The maquette replicas were mastered from the original molds for direct lineage to the original Michael Murnane sculpture and developed with hands-on access to the archives artifacts. Our team has crafted a faithful recreation of this beautifully developed concept. At approximately 13.75″ tall (including the wood display base), each solid-resin maquette is meticulously hand painted in multiple layers, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of our favorite films!"

