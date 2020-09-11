Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy Gets His Own Figure from DamToys

DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. have teamed up to bring some exception figures from the hit horror game franchise Resident Evil. Up first is from the remake of Resident Evil 2 with Leon S. Kennedy in his RPD outfit. The figure stands 12" tall, features a fabric outfit, and has 30 points of articulation. Resident Evil fans know weapons are no stranger and DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. made sure of that by giving Leon his own arsenal. Fans will be able to display him with grenades, submachine gun, pistol, combat knife, first aid spray, and so much more. The highly detailed figure will be a perfect collectible for any Resident Evil fan and enhance any dedicated gamers collection.
Leon S. Kennedy is easily one of the most loved characters of the Resident Evil franchise. It only makes sense to start off this amazing collaboration with one of the best games in the series. Whether you're a fan of the remake to the original, then this Leon S. Kennedy figure is the one for you. The Resident Evil 2 Remake Leon S. Kennedy 1/6th Scale Figure from DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. is priced at $226. He is set to release between Jan – March 2021 and pre-orders are not live just yet but fans can see the announcement located here. Check out the pictures and all the include accessories below and prepare for the zombie apocalypse.
"NAUTS and DAMTOYS are proud to team up to deliver the 1/6 Collectible Figure series "Leon S. Kennedy" from the popular CAPCOM game RESIDENT EVIL 2! The head sculpt, various weapons, accessories, and costumes fully demonstrate the production technology and faithfully re-creates the figure of Leon from the original game. With a great choice of weapons, accessories, and fully articulated body (over 30 points of articulation), you can freely display him to pose like in the original game."
1/6th scale LEON SCOTT KENNEDY REMAKE VER Collectible Figure specially features:
- Faithful and detailed LEON S. KENNEDY head sculpt, weapons and accessories
- DAM 3.0 poseable body with over 30 points of articulations
Tactical gloved hands including:
- One right hand for holding weapons
- One left hand for holding handgun
- One left hand for holding shotgun/SMG
- One left hand for holding flash light
Costume:
- RPD uniform shirt
- RPD uniform pants
- Uniform belt
- One (1) pair of elbow pads
- One (1) pair of knee pads
- RPD body armor
- Boots
- Duty belt including:
- Handcuffs
- Handcuffs pouch
- Ammo pouch
- Radio pouch
- Flash light pouch
- Drop leg holster
Resident Evil Weapons:
- Matilda (Handgun)
- Removable custom parts including: Gun stock, Muzzle brake, High-capacity mag
- M19 (Handgun)
- W-870 (Shotgun)
- W-870 with custom parts (Long Barrel, Shotgun Stock)
- LE 5 (Sub-machine gun)
- Anti-tank Rocket
- Flash Grenade
- Hand Grenade
- Combat Knife
Accessories:
- Key x4
- First Aid Spray
- Radio set with Hand mic
- Flashlight
- Handgun Ammo
- Large-caliber Handgun Ammo
- Shotgun Shells