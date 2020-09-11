Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy Gets His Own Figure from DamToys

DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. have teamed up to bring some exception figures from the hit horror game franchise Resident Evil. Up first is from the remake of Resident Evil 2 with Leon S. Kennedy in his RPD outfit. The figure stands 12" tall, features a fabric outfit, and has 30 points of articulation. Resident Evil fans know weapons are no stranger and DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. made sure of that by giving Leon his own arsenal. Fans will be able to display him with grenades, submachine gun, pistol, combat knife, first aid spray, and so much more. The highly detailed figure will be a perfect collectible for any Resident Evil fan and enhance any dedicated gamers collection.

Leon S. Kennedy is easily one of the most loved characters of the Resident Evil franchise. It only makes sense to start off this amazing collaboration with one of the best games in the series. Whether you're a fan of the remake to the original, then this Leon S. Kennedy figure is the one for you. The Resident Evil 2 Remake Leon S. Kennedy 1/6th Scale Figure from DAMTOYS and Nauts Inc. is priced at $226. He is set to release between Jan – March 2021 and pre-orders are not live just yet but fans can see the announcement located here. Check out the pictures and all the include accessories below and prepare for the zombie apocalypse.

"NAUTS and DAMTOYS are proud to team up to deliver the 1/6 Collectible Figure series "Leon S. Kennedy" from the popular CAPCOM game RESIDENT EVIL 2! The head sculpt, various weapons, accessories, and costumes fully demonstrate the production technology and faithfully re-creates the figure of Leon from the original game. With a great choice of weapons, accessories, and fully articulated body (over 30 points of articulation), you can freely display him to pose like in the original game."

1/6th scale LEON SCOTT KENNEDY REMAKE VER Collectible Figure specially features:

Faithful and detailed LEON S. KENNEDY head sculpt, weapons and accessories

DAM 3.0 poseable body with over 30 points of articulations

Tactical gloved hands including:

One right hand for holding weapons

One left hand for holding handgun

One left hand for holding shotgun/SMG

One left hand for holding flash light

Costume:

RPD uniform shirt

RPD uniform pants

Uniform belt

One (1) pair of elbow pads

One (1) pair of knee pads

RPD body armor

Boots

Duty belt including:

Handcuffs

Handcuffs pouch

Ammo pouch

Radio pouch

Flash light pouch

Drop leg holster

Resident Evil Weapons:

Matilda (Handgun)

Removable custom parts including: Gun stock, Muzzle brake, High-capacity mag

M19 (Handgun)

W-870 (Shotgun)

W-870 with custom parts (Long Barrel, Shotgun Stock)

LE 5 (Sub-machine gun)

Anti-tank Rocket

Flash Grenade

Hand Grenade

Combat Knife

Accessories:

Key x4

First Aid Spray

Radio set with Hand mic

Flashlight

Handgun Ammo

Large-caliber Handgun Ammo

Shotgun Shells