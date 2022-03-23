Resident Evil Licker is on the Hunt with New Numskull Statue

Numskull is contouring to explore the horror of the hit video game franchise Resident Evil. Their new statue line kicked off with the Resident Evil big bad Tyrant. Now we are returning to the Raccoon City Police Department with the arrival of the zombie mutation known as the Licker. This second set of zombie mutations is fast, deadly, and takes a whole lot of bullets to take down. Resident Evil fans now can bring one home with Numskull's second statue that stands 6.5" tall and is loaded with gruesome detail. From its extended tongue, exposed brain, and terrifying claws, this Resident Evil statue is a must own for Capcom fans.

So far I am really digging this new line of statues from Numskull and I hope they can keep it up. Besides the heroes of teh story, the zombies and the monsters are truly iconic from the franchise. It is nice to see some of them start to get some time to shine, so I can imagine that Nemesis is on his way next. Pre-orders for the Resident Evil Licker Limited Edition Statue are live right here for $95.99 with a September 2022 release.

"A product of a second set of zombie mutations, the Licker is a monstrous mutant human that has consumed massive amounts of biomass to fuel their metabolism. This high-quality Licker statue stands at 6.5 inches (16.5cm) tall and comes with all of the finishing touches that fans would expect to see, including its exposed brain details, extended tongue and sharp claws. This super exclusive collector's item is a must-have for any Resident Evil fan."

Official Resident Evil product

Designed and manufactured by Numskull Designs, in conjunction with Capcom

Highly detailed 6.5″ (16.5cm) replica of the iconic Licker from Resident Evil with hand-painted features for extra detail

Base comes with intricate details including exposed brain, extended tongue, and sharp claws

Prototype sample image. Final version may vary