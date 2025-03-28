Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Return to Gotham with McFarlane Toys New Batman: Year Two Figure

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Experience Batman: Year Two with McFarlane's latest 7" figure, capturing Todd McFarlane's iconic artwork.

Features include a sickle, holster-ready gun, and extra hands, adding dynamic options for collectors.

The figure's unique sculpted cape emphasizes McFarlane's style, perfect for showcasing Batman's dark allure.

Pre-order the figure now for $29.99, with a release date set for April 2025, and expand your DC Multiverse collection.

Following the success of Batman: Year One, DC Comics released Batman: Year Two in 1987. This storyline would further explore Bruce Wayne's early crime-fighting career as the Caped Crusader. Written by Mike W. Barr and was illustrated initially by Alan Davis, but he was later replaced by Todd McFarlane. Year Two ran in DC Comics Detective Comics #575-578 and introduced the Reaper, a new brutal vigilante who served as a dark reflection of Batman's own mission. Unlike Batman, the Reaper had nothing against killing criminals, forcing Bruce to question if his no-kill rule was holding him back.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing Batman: Year Two to life with a new McFarlane Collector Edition figure. The Dark Knight will come with a sickle, a gun that can be holstered, and a pair of extra hands. The cape on this Batman is not fabric, but it does help capture some of McFarlane's unique artwork in action figure form. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99 with an April 2025 release date.

Batman: Year Two McFarlane Collector Edition #34

"With only a year's experience as Gotham City's new protector, Batman must now confront a nightmare out of the past—a distorted reflection of himself called the Reaper, who hunted Gotham's criminals a generation earlier. His methods were harsh and cruel, and violent in the extreme. Now, just as a new breed of criminal is rising, the Reaper has returned to deal out his savage brand of justice. And the only way for Batman to stop this death-dealing vigilante is to forge an alliance with the man who destroyed his life—his own parents' murderer. But can the Dark Knight stand to confront the secret of their deaths? Or will the Reaper's revelations finally cost him his sanity?"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play BATMAN™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands, sickle, weapon accessory and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

