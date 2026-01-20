Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, sesame street

Return to Sesame Street with NECA and Their New Ultimate Big Bird

Big Bird is coming to life as NECA has revealed their newest Sesame Street 7” Ultimate action figure and he is ready for some fun

Big Bird, one of the most iconic characters from Sesame Street, was created by Jim Henson. He first appeared when the show premiered back on November 10, 1969, and has been in the series ever since. Standing over eight feet tall, Big Bird is a yellow bird who embodies childlike curiosity, innocence, and kindness. Performed by Caroll Spinney for nearly five decades, Big Bird became an icon for children, teaching lessons and social skills in a relatable, gentle way. NECA is now capturing the wonder and magic of Big Bird as they debut their newest Ultimate Sesame Street figure.

Big Bird has appeared in countless television episodes, specials, and films, including Follow That Bird (1985), which took him off the TV screen. Even after Spinney retired in 2018, Big Bird remains a beloved figure on Sesame Street, and his legacy lives on with NECA. Standing 7" tall, this yellow-feathered friend will have 30 points of articulation and a nice selection of accessories. Big Bird will come with two swappable heads, including a Season 1 sculpt, a scarf, a tie, a teddy bear, extra hands, and the letter B. Pre-orders are set to arrive online through selected retailers and the NECA Store on January 21, 2026.

Sesame Street – Ultimate Big Bird 7" Scale Action Figure

"It's the most famous bird in the world, or at least one of the largest! Big Bird is joining his friends on Sesame Street as a NECA Ultimate action figure. This deluxe figure of the beloved character is in 7-inch scale with the other Sesame Street Ultimates and stands over 10 inches tall. Big Bird features over 30 points of articulation, including a hinged jaw, and an interchangeable head showcasing his original first season appearance. He also comes with interchangeable hands, necktie, scarf, Radar the teddy bear, and the letter "B"! Is the "B" for "big" or is the "B" for "bird"? Maybe both! Presented in window box packaging with opening front flap, featuring classic storybook homage box art."

