Return to the Early 1900s with the New LEGO Icons Ford Model T Set

Clear some space as new LEGO sets have been revealed including a vehicle that changed history with the Icons Ford Model T

A new LEGO Icons set is coming off the production line, as LEGO takes a page from car history with its new Ford Model T set. This release celebrates one of the most important cars in history by bringing the Ford Model to life. The Model T is the machine that made motor travel affordable to the masses, which LEGO was sure to capture in brick form for adult builders and collectors. The real Model T was introduced in 1908, revolutionizing manufacturing with Henry Ford's moving assembly line and becoming the best-selling automobile of its era. This creation transformed everyday life in the early 20th century, and this new LEGO Icons set pays tribute to its legacy with a new 1,060-piece set.

When fully built, the set will stand 7.5" tall, 11" long, and 5" tall, with plenty of details being featured inside and out. The Ford Model T will have an opening truck, a foldable windshield, a working steering wheel, and so much more. Add historical value to your LEGO Car Collection with this fun and unique set, priced at $129.99. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store, with a release date of March 1, 2026, so be sure to snag a few to capture that iconic assembly line that changed the world.

LEGO Icons – Ford Model T

"Celebrate an icon of automotive history with the LEGO® Icons Ford Model T (11376) model car kit for adults. This authentic replica of the 1910s automobile comes with a fold back fabric roof, fold-down split windshield and a single opening passenger door. Other features include an opening rear trunk and a highly detailed driver's cab with working steering. Lift the seat to access the gas tank."

"Lift the hood panels from both sides to reveal the engine and turn the crank to spin the fan. Finished with black bodywork, golden accents and tall spoked rims with slim white rubber tires, this vintage car decor model makes an elegant display for the home or office. This premium model makes a great gift idea for lovers of classic American cars. Set contains 1,060 pieces."

