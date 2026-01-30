Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Comes to Life with Dolls from Mattel

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

Article Summary Mattel unveils KPop Demon Hunters Core Fashion Dolls for Fall 2026, featuring Rumi, Mira, Zoey, and Jinu.

Dolls showcase signature movie looks and unique weapons, inspired by Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters film.

Each doll retails for $26.99, designed for collectors and fans seeking accessible KPop Demon Hunters merch.

Fans can sign up at Mattel Creations for updates on these official KPop Demon Hunters collectibles.

At long last, KPop Demon Hunters collectibles are on the way as Mattel rolls out new information on the upcoming release. We have already seen a few new releases, including some themed Furblets from Hasbro, as well as 1/6-scale figures from Hot Toys. On top of that, new $165 18‑inch American Girl dolls are on the way, but Mattel is here to keep things iconic and simple. The new Core Fashion Dolls assortment has been revealed and is designed for wider retail distribution and everyday play. Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are here, featuring their signature looks from the beginning of the film and including character‑specific weapons.

HUNTR/X is not the only one getting a doll; Jinu from Saja Boys is also joining the line and is dressed in his "Soda Pop" performance outfit. These core fashion dolls are distinct from the earlier pre‑order HUNTR/X 3‑pack, which showcases their "What It Sounds Like" finale outfits. However, this Core Fashion set offers individual characters at a more accessible price of $26.99 each, appealing to fans and casual collectors alike. They are set for a Fall 2026 release, and KPop Demon Hunters fans can sign up for more information on these and more through Mattel Creations right now.

Mattel's Gets It "Done, Done Done" with KPop Demon Hunters

"Designed to reflect the film's bold aesthetic and dynamic characters from fashion, music and pop culture, Mattel's toy line pairs the distinct creative DNA of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, along with other characters from the film, with the playfulness and homage Mattel brands are known for; including dolls, action figures, games and collectibles from the company's iconic brands."

"KPop Demon Hunters comes to life with performance-ready fashion dolls featuring fan-favorite characters from Netflix's most popular film! HUNTR/X's Rumi, Mira, and Zoey dolls are each dressed to hunt demons and top music charts. They're gonna show you how it's done, done, done in their opening performance attire, with stage makeup and shimmering accessories. Saja Boys' Jinu doll steals hearts(and souls) of fans in his iconic "Soda Pop" performance fit."

