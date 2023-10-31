Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas

A New LEGO Botanical Collection Set Arrives with Tiny Plants Set

A new LEGO Botanical Collection set has arrived as your green house awaits with the new Tiny Plants set with this 9 plant bundle

Get ready for some more buildable botanical fun, as LEGO is back with another delightful new addition for their Botanical Collection. Coming in at 758 pieces, this adorable little set will give you the green thumb you have always wanted, allowing brick gardeners to build nine Tiny Plants. The LEGO Icons Tiny Plants bring some beautiful and captivating plants from all over the world together in one fun set that actually features their own pots. LEGO has included the Jade Plant, False Shamrock and Laceleaf, as well as the Venus Flytrap, Red Sundew and Pitcher Plant. Some Cacti even made the cut this time to add a little bit of a spiky treat to this fun Botanical Collection set. These plant sets have really taken off with LEGO and non-LEGO fans, so it is nice to see even more of these collections arrive and still keep things fresh and green. Collectors can snag up this beauty for $49.99 on December 1, 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here from LEGO. No Water Needed.

LEGO Botanical Collection Tiny Plants Set

"Create an elegant, zero-maintenance floral display with this home decor building set for adults. The LEGO® Icons Tiny Plants (10329) building project features flora based on arid, tropical and carnivorous species, each nestled in a buildable, terracotta-colored container. Enjoy time out crafting each of the 9 plants before displaying them in your home or office. This set makes a great gift for plant-lovers and is the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family."

"Suitable for both new and advanced builders, it includes different models for easy, medium, and advanced levels of building complexity. The LEGO Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set. Discover a space for relaxation with buildable models from the LEGO Botanical Collection, part of the inspiring range of LEGO building sets designed specifically for adults."

Home decor building set for adults – Take time out or join friends and family for a relaxing building experience with the LEGO® Icons Tiny Plants building set

Creative building for plant-lovers – This set includes all you need to craft 9 plants based on arid, tropical and carnivorous species, each nestled in a buildable, terracotta-colored plant pot

LEGO® Icons set for new and experienced builders – Choose different models for easy, medium and advanced levels of building complexity

Easy-care decor for the home or office – Add a self-sufficient splash of color to any space with this buildable, zero-maintenance floral display

A mindful gift idea – The LEGO® Icons Tiny Plants building set makes a great birthday or any-day gift idea for adult fans of LEGO building sets and flora

Includes digital building instructions – The LEGO® Builder app features a digital version of the building instructions included with this set

Plants from plants – This set is part of the LEGO® Botanical Collection, which includes elements of plant-based plastic that's made using sustainably sourced sugarcane

Dimensions – The tallest plant in this 758-piece building set (including its container), measures over 6.5 in. (16 cm) high, 4 in. (10 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep

