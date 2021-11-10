RockLove Reveals Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Collector's Medallions

All year long, we have been seeing special products that celebrate the legacy and 40th anniversary of Lucasfilm. For the week's Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty event, RockLove is back with some incredible Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Medallions. Sculpted in sterling silver, Star Wars fans will be able to choose between light and dark sides with Imperial and Rebel Alliance designs. One side will feature the logo, while the other features the official commemorative Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary seal. Placed on a 24" chain, these limited medallions will get an edition size o 300 pieces and will be priced at $220. The Star Wars X RockLove Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Medallions are up for purchase now and can be found here.

"Founded in 1971, LucasFilm continues to influence the entertainment industry with innovative film techniques, set design, and epic storytelling. To commemorate the Studio's milestone 50th Anniversary, RockLove has created a limited edition medallion honoring the esteemed production house and one of its most well-known creations: Star Wars.

"Sculpted in solid sterling silver, featuring a two-toned black rhodium and genuine yellow gold plated finish, the two medallions showcase the iconic Imperial Cog and Rebel Alliance in sculpted relief. Double sided, the reverse features the official commemorative Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary seal. Balanced by an equally hefty weave, the substantial coin-style pendant hangs from a matching black rhodium plated adjustable 24 inch sterling chain."

Metal: Black rhodium and 14K yellow gold plated sterling silver

Chain: 20 to 24 inch adjustable

Dimensions: 28mm x 28mm (not including bail)

"The STAR WARS X RockLove Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Medallion arrives in a commemorative 50th Anniversary STAR WARS X RockLove Collector's Box, with embossed exterior and metallic silkscreened art inside. The two fitted pieces stack, with the jewelry mounted in a theatrical wide screen proscenium: a compelling addition to any display case."