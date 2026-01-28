Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: masters of the universe, rubies

Rubies Debuts Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Lawn Inflatable

Bring your childhood to life with Rubies as they unveil their new Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull 8 Foot Lawn Inflatable

Article Summary Rubies unveils an 8-foot Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull lawn inflatable for fans and collectors

Officially licensed, this impressive display is perfect for yard decor, parties, or He-Man themed cosplay

Modeled after the iconic fortress from Eternia, bringing classic Masters of the Universe nostalgia home

Pre-orders are open now for $159.99, with the inflatable and new live-action film both arriving June 2026

Masters of the Universe (2026) is a live‑action reboot of the classic Mattel property, which will bring He‑Man and the world of Eternia back to cinemas nearly 40 years later. The film is produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Mattel Films, and is directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings). Rather than a direct remake of past stories, this version tells a reimagined origin with Prince Adam being raised on Earth after being separated from Eternia and the Power Sword as a child. Now, as an adult, he must reclaim his destiny and defend Eternia against the evil forces of Skeletor. There are still a few months until that movie hits theaters this June, but fans can prepare with Rubies II's new inflatable Castle Grayskull.

This special release is an officially licensed Masters of the Universe product that brings Castle Grayskull to your home. Modeled after the iconic fortress of mystery from the He‑Man universe, Castle Grayskull is the source of his power and the centerpiece of Eternia's mythos. Now you get to bring that home, whether you need it to enhance your yard decoration, parties, cosplay backdrops, or just to shout that you have the power. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull 8 Foot Lawn Inflatable are already live for $159.99. Just like the new live-action film, both are set to arrive in June 2026.

Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull 8 Foot Lawn Inflatable

"Bring the power of Eternia to your yard with this inflatable Castle Grayskull lawn decoration! Featuring the iconic fortress design from Masters of the Universe, this eye-catching inflatable is perfect for fans who want to show off their He-Man pride. Easy to set up and made for outdoor display, it's a fun, bold way to transform your lawn for Halloween, parties, or everyday fandom flair!"

Product Features

8 ft tall (2.44m)

Based on the Masters of the Universe franchise

Lawn decoration

Box Contents

Castle Grayskull inflatable

