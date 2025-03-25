Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: LongBox Heroes, savage dragon, The Tick

Savage Dragon Joins LongBox Heroes Wave 2 Campaign on Kickstarter

Witness the return of some iconic indy comic book heroes as LongBox Heroes Wave 2 arrives on Kickstarter including Savage Dragon

Article Summary LongBox Heroes Wave 2 on Kickstarter brings Savage Dragon action figures to life.

Fresh Monkey Fiction unveils new 80s-inspired figures from indie comic icons.

Collector figures feature The Tick, Rocketeer, Mage, Grendel, and more.

Twelve 4.5" figures priced at $25 each, with a $150,000 production goal.

Fresh Monkey Fiction's Longbox Heroes was a 2022 toy line that celebrated classic comic book characters with a retro-inspired action figure aesthetic. Independent toy makers, Fresh Monkey Fiction & ToyOtter Toys united to bring independent comic book icons to life with their very own action figures. This series is inspired by the comic book toys of the 80s, and Wave 1 was a success with releases from The Tick, The Goon, and even Madman. Fresh Monkey Fiction and ToyOtter Toys are now back with Wave 2 of LongBox Heroes with a brand-new set of heroes and villains. This collection will feature new characters from The Tick and Rocketeer, along with new debuts from Hallow Fire, Mage, Grendel, and Savage Dragon!

Twelve figures are featured in this wave, and all will stand 4.5" tall with impressive card back packaging that features great artwork. A variety of unlockable characters are also teased, which will be unlocked when certain stretch goals are reached. Finally, seeing Savage and Malcolm Dragon action figures in this set is a real treat, and it is nice to see independent comics like Savage Dragon finally getting some fun and unique collectibles after all this time. Each LongBox Heroes figure is priced at $25 or a full set for $275, with the goal being $150,000 to start production. Check out the full Kickstarter campaign for a full set of figures, unlockables, and more.

Longbox Heroes Action Figures – Wave 2

"That's right The Longbox Heroes Collection™ is back! This new wave features a brand new selection of action figures based on some of the biggest names in creator-owned comic book heroes (and villains), including The Tick, Arthur, and Hedge Ninja, created by Ben Edlund. Kevin Matchstick, Christine Spar Grendel, and Grendel Prime were created by Matt Wagner. The Rocketeer and Betty were created by Dave Stevens. Savage Dragon and Malcolm Dragon were created by Erik Larsen. Hallow Fire created by Tim Seeley."

​"Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran and historian Jason Geyer aka ToyOtter Toys with production overseen by Fresh Monkey Fiction. These retro styled action figures have been uniquely created to have the look and feel of the classic action figures of the 1980's, along with playable articulation fans expect and deserve."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!