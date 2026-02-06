Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Project Hail Mary

Save Earth with LEGO Icons New Project Hail Mary Collector Set

LEGO is stepping into the cosmic world of sci-fi with a brand new Icons set inspired by the hit book and upcoming film Project Hail Mary

This 830-piece set recreates the Hail Mary spacecraft with Ryland Grace and Rocky from the story.

Features a functional display stand with a crank to simulate the ship's centrifugal gravity system.

Pre-orders are open now for $99.99, with a planned release date of March 1, 2026.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir is a science-fiction novel centered on Ryland Grace, a former middle-school teacher who wakes up alone on a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he's there. Gradually, he recalls that Earth is facing extinction due to a mysterious astrophage organism that is draining energy from the Sun. Grace is humanity's last hope and is sent on a desperate mission to another star system to find a solution. One of the book's major turning points is when Grace encounters an alien engineer named Rocky, leading to a powerful interspecies friendship.

Project Hail Mary is now coming to the big screen, and LEGO is bringing Grace and Rocky to life with a brand-new themed LEGO Icons set. Coming in at 830 pieces, this set builds a replica of the interstellar spacecraft from the film and will measure 12" tall, 9.5" long, and 8.5" wide. LEGO versions of Ryland Grace are included along with a brick-built version of Rocky, which is a nice touch for these new friends. The set will also have a unique ability to simulate the ship in space, thanks to its built-in crack system. Pre-orders for the Project Hail Mary LEGO Icons set are already live for $99.99 with a March 1, 2026, release date.

"Launch into the realm of cinematic science fiction with the LEGO® Icons Project Hail Mary (11389) spaceship model kit for adults. Enjoy a creative journey as you craft each detail of this microscale replica that captures the design of the iconic interstellar spacecraft. Then add the Ryland Grace minifigure and Rocky figure to complete your display. This detailed model makes a striking centerpiece for the home or office and a perfect birthday or holiday gift for sci-fi lovers. Set contains 830 pieces."

WHAT'S IN THE BOX – Includes everything you need to build a microscale replica of the Hail Mary spacecraft, a functional display stand, plus a Ryland Grace minifigure and Rocky figure

FUNCTIONAL SPACE MODEL – Turn the crank on the display stand to send the crew module into orbit, simulating the spaceship's centrifugal gravity system

