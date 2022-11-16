She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Daredevil Coming Soon Hot Toys

As usual, Hot Toys is hitting the nail on its head once again with a brand-new Marvel Studios release. This new figure is coming out of the new and hit Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe series, She-Hulk Attorney at Law. Sadly, She-Hulk is not getting her own release, but the one and only Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, is back once again! This updated design gives our favorite Man Without Fear donning his comic book themed yellow and red costume. Just from the single photo of the figure, but wow, the details and texture of his suit is just incredible. It is exciting to see this Netflix hero reach new and greater heights, and this figure just shows how far he has come. Hot Toys has only dished out one single teaser for the figure, which can be seen below:

"The Man Without Fear is approaching as next Hot Toys' one-sixth scale figure in his most influential look, based on Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney At Law."

Most of Daredevil's new Marvel Studios design is the same as the old Netflix one but with some new and updated colors. The yellow and red costume beautifully comes to life right out of the pages of Marvel Comics capturing his first appearance design. It is exciting to see his return to the MCU and, hopefully, what is a continuation of the Netflix Daredevil series. It is unclear what this figure will come with, but I can assume swappable hands and his cane/ batons will be included. This is one figure I am extremely looking forward too, and it is high on my MCU purchase list. Pre-orders and prices are unknown at this time, but we should see a full reveal in the coming weeks. In the meantime, collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here through Sideshow Collectibles.