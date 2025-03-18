Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged:

She-Ra Returns with New Masters of the Universe New Eternia Figure

New Eternia awaits as Mattel has unveiled their latest Masters of the Universe: Masterverse figure with She-Ra

Article Summary She-Ra returns in a new Masterverse New Eternia figure by Mattel, celebrating the iconic 1985 hero.

This 7-inch articulated figure features unique sword, shield, and vibrant packaging for collectors.

Pre-orders are open at $23.99, with She-Ra set to join collections in June 2025.

Ideal for Masters of the Universe fans aged 6+, offering a detailed and nostalgic addition.

She-Ra, the twin sister of He-Man, made her debut back in 1985 with the animated series She-Ra: Princess of Power. Her real name is Princess Adora, and she was kidnapped as a baby by Hordak and raised by the evil Horde on the planet Etheria. Upon discovering the truth about her past, she turns against the Horde, wielding the Sword of Protection, transforming herself into She-Ra. She was created by Filmation and Mattel as the female counterpart to Masters of the Universe, hoping to expand the franchise's appeal to girls. Her character was popular, and she continues to be a legendary and iconic hero in the Masters of the Universe mythos to this day.

She-Ra is now once again with a new Masterverse New Eternia figure that stands 7" tall and has 30 points of articulation. She will feature brand-new sculpted sword and shield accessories and new packaging with some incredible artwork. Oddly enough, the artwork does not match the actual head sculpt on the figure, which could be a bit misleading. However, if you need a new Masters of the Universe: Masterverse New Eternia She-Ra, then look no further. Pre-orders are already live for $23.99, with the Princess of Power set to arrive in June 2025.

Masters of the Universe: Masterverse – New Eternia She-Ra

"For the honor of Grayskull, I am She-Ra!" This MOTU Masterverse figure celebrates the 40th anniversary of the TV series, She-Ra and the Princess of Power. Designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation, this New Etheria edition of the most powerful woman in the universe is based on the vintage toy look and comes with an extra swappable set of hands, a removable soft goods cape with shoulder armor, a shield and a sword."

"The mythical warrior princess comes with the high level of detail collectors expect and is beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display. This New Etheria She-Ra will make a great first MOTU figure or an addition to any Masters of the Universe collection. Suitable for MOTU fans ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!