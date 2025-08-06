Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles, x-men

Sideshow Collectibles Debuts New Marvel Comics X-Men Cyclops Statue

Bring some Optic Blast power to your X-Men collection as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Cyclops Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new Cyclops Premium Format Figure inspired by classic 90s X-Men comics

The 23.25” statue features Cyclops in his Blue Team uniform and brown leather jacket in mid-battle pose

Includes a dynamic light-up optic blast function, capturing the power of Scott Summers’ mutant abilities

Pre-orders are now live for $850, with payment plans available and a release date set for May 2025

Scott Summers, known as Cyclops, made his debut in Marvel Comics with The X-Men #1 (1963) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. As the first member recruited by Professor Charles Xavier, Cyclops became the X-Men's leader. His mutant power allows him to emit powerful optic concussive blasts from his eyes, which he cannot control. To fix this issue, he was given a ruby-quartz visor, allowing him to control his power, which has been a strength and a curse. Sideshow Collectibles is now summoning the X-Men to their aid with the debut of a new Cyclops Premium Format Figure. Standing 23.25" tall, Scott Summers is showcased in his iconic 90s-era X-Men Blue team uniform with leather jacket.

An attack from the Sentinels has arrived at the X-Mansion, and Cyclops leaps into action to stop them in uncanny fashion. Tons of detail was poured into this statue, capturing everything Marvel fans love about Cyclops, including a fun light-up for his optic blast! This bad boy will light up your collection red when turned on, showing his powerful X-Gen in action, and enhancing the entire display. Pre-orders are already live for the Sideshow Collectibles Cyclops Premium Format Figure for a mighty $850. Payment plans are offered along with help to collectors, and he was given a May 2025 release date.

Marvel Comics – X-Men Cyclops Premium Format Figure

"Face front! Measuring 23.25 inches (59 cm) tall, 20 inches (51 cm) wide, and 20 inches (51 cm) deep, the Marvel Cyclops Premium Format™ Figure finds Scott Summers engaged in deadly combat. Utilizing the force that comes from his eyes, this Super Hero leaps into the air while destroying a Sentinel with a bright, concentrated ruby blast. Rubble flies and robots fall, but Cyclops' intense focus and determination will help him conquer his enemies — no matter the pain or the price."

"This fully sculpted X-Men collectible showcases the leader of the elite X-Men Blue team. His appearance is inspired by the beloved '90s-era designs, including a brown jacket and blue costume with yellow accents. The Marvel statue has a powerful light-up feature in Cyclops' illuminated optic energy blast, a glowing red beam which shoots down into a base composed of broken machinery. Whether turned off or on, this incredibly vivid detail is a striking reminder of Cyclops' Alpha-level abilities."

