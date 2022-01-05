Sideshow Collectibles Unveils Three The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Statues

Sideshow Collectibles continues their 12 Days of Sideshow with another incredible statue reveal. Coming out of the hit video game series The Witcher, three new statues are heading our way, capturing the game appearances from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer, and Eredin is back and ready to join your growing collection. Only a simple teaser has been revealed of each of these statues, but you can see the magic and amount of detail loaded into these pieces. The Witcher Netflix series has easily allowed new fans to dive into this franchise, so these statues are perfect for collectors to toss their coin at. Prices, release dates, and pre-order information or not known at this time; however, you can find links to RSVP for the statue that best suits your collection below. Be sure to check out all the other The Witcher collectibles offered through Sideshow Collectibles to build up your own guild of monsters, magic, and other things that go bump in the night.

"As part of the 12 Days of Sideshow event, you can transport yourself to the magical realm of the Continent with these new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt statues:"

