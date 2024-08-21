Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Gives Ponda Baba a Hand with New Star Wars 1/6 Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Sideshow Collectibles as they unveiled a new Star Wars collection featuring iconic Scum and Villainy

Ponda Baba, also known as Walrus Man, is another minor but truly memorable character from Star Wars: A New Hope. He is a member of the Aqualish species, and Ponda Baba has a very distinctive appearance with walrus-like features. He was first seen in the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine alongside his partner, Dr. Cornelius Evazan. However, these two bit off more than they can chew as they come across Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Let's just say that Ponda Baba is going to need a helping hand from now on. Sideshow Collectibles is bringing this Aqualish outlaw back for their new 1/6 scale Star Wars: Scum & Villainy collection.

Leaping right off the screen, this figure is highly sculpted and has a fabric outfit, swappable hands, and a blaster. There will also be a Sideshow Collectibles Exclusive variant as well which comes with some exclusive flipper hands. Ponda Baba will now join Greedo with this new 1/6 scale line, with three more outlaws arriving in the future. Pre-orders for Walrus Man are already live for $275 on Sideshow, and he is set for an August 2025 release.

Star Wars: Scum & Villainy 1/6 Collection – Ponda Baba

"Sideshow presents the Ponda Baba™ Sixth Scale Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible ready to smuggle his way onto your shelf. Watch out — he's a wanted man! Fearsome and furiously strong, the pirate Ponda Baba strong-arms his way through the Outer Rim with a drink and a dark look. Denizens of Tatooine and beyond know to stay clear when they see the Aqualish thug's gray skin, bulbous black eyes, and curled tusks."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in A New Hope™, this fully articulated, highly poseable Star Wars figure wears a cut and sew fabric costume, including brown pants, black boots, a light gray shirt, and a bright orange jacket. The Ponda Baba Sixth Scale Figure comes with a blaster, blaster holster, and three alternate, swap-out hands featuring Ponda's viciously clawed fingers."

