Star Wars The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker Comes to Hot Toys

Hot Toys is bringing in some heat to Star Wars fan's collection as they announce their newest 1/6th scale figure from The Mandalorian. Coming out of the season finale of the second season, Luke Skywalker has arrived to save the day with his newest figure. Coming to help Grogu train in the ways of the Force, Luke must take on an army of Dark Troopers to make his way to the bridge. Hot Toys captures this breathtaking scene with a new 11" tall figure that features 30 points of articulation and high attention to detail. Jedi Knight Luke will feature swappable hands, moveable eyes, a 1/6th scale Grogu figure, and two different lightsaber blades to attach the hilt.

Hot Toys is offering two versions of this figure, with the Deluxe version coming with an added dynamic base showing a crushed Dark Trooper. Capturing the full power of Luke Skywalker with this incredible Star Wars 1/6th scale figure. Pre-orders and price are unknown at the moment, but collectors will be able to find him located here when live. We can expect the figure to release at the end of 2022 or early 2023, so fans will have plenty of time to save to add this Jedi Knight to their Star Wars collection.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure "May the Force be with you." The finale of the latest season of The Mandalorian has excited Star Wars fans everywhere with the shocking appearance of Luke Skywalker and combating the platoon of Dark Troopers™ with ease! The audience can truly see how Luke who rose from humble beginnings as a farmboy on TatooineTM to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. And now Hot Toys is elated to expand it's popular The Mandalorian collectible series and introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Deluxe Version) collectible figure as the latest addition to our premium DX Series!"

"The highly-accurate Luke Skywalker collectible figure features a newly developed head sculpt with an astonishing likeness, skillfully tailored Jedi outfit and cloak, a lightsaber with LED light-up function, a display base, and themed backdrop! Also, Grogu™ with articulated head and arms is specially featured along with Luke! This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a battle damaged Dark Trooper bust with LED light-up function to reenact the memorable moment when Luke crushed it by using the Force! A Special Edition available only in select markets will specially include hologram figure of Moff Gideon's light cruiser and holoprojector as bonus accessories. This Luke Skywalker collectible figure (Deluxe Version) will surely be a treasured masterpiece for any collection!"

Specifications

Product Code: DX23

Product Name: Luke Skywalker™ (Deluxe Version)

Height: Approximately 28 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Battle damaged Dark Trooper bust with LED light-up function, Moff Gideon's light cruiser hologram, Holoprojector

The 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker™ (Deluxe Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Newly developed brown hair sculpture with magnetic features

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber

Three (3) pairs of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black colored Jedi cloak

One (1) black colored long sleeve suit

One (1) black colored tunic

One (1) under belt

One (1) black colored belt

One (1) pair of black colored arm wraps

One (1) pair of black colored pants

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted green lightsaber (white light, battery operated)

One (1) green lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

Accessories:

One (1) battle damaged Dark Trooper bust with LED light-up function (3 lighting modes; battery operated)

One (1) 1/6th scale Grogu collectible figure (Approximately 6cm tall; with articulated function)

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands for Grogu (Includes force-using hands and relax hands)

One (1) themed backdrop

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) Moff Gideon's light cruiser hologram

One (1) holoprojector

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version