McFarlane Reveals New Batman Final Batsuit (Sixth Dimension) Mega-Fig

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary Discover Batman's Final Batsuit in McFarlane Toys' latest DC Multiverse Mega-Figure release.

Inspired by Justice League: The Sixth Dimension, this suit offers Batman godlike strength and intelligence.

Features include articulated wings and a sleek white, gold, and black design ready for your collection.

Mega-Fig priced at $39.99, available now at McFarlane Toys Store—perfect for DC enthusiasts.

McFarlane Toys is stepping into the DC Multiverse once again with a release from Justice League: The Sixth Dimension. In this series, Batman dons his ultimate armor, the Final Batsuit, designed to function on a cosmic scale. Created by writer Scott Snyder and artist Jorge Jiménez, this suit appears in a storyline where the Justice League encounters an alternate future shaped by the World Forger. The Final Batsuit, powered by a miniature cosmic force, enhances Batman's strength and intelligence, allowing him to operate at nearly godlike levels. This mecha Batman suit is nicely crafted right from the pages of DC Comics and will be a larger Mega-Figure release. No accessories are ferruled here, but he will have articulated wings and a sleek white, gold, and black deco. Add the Final Batsuit to your Justice League or Caped Crusader collection today for $39.9,9, with the figure already going live on McFarlane Toys Store.

Batman Final Batsuit (Justice League: The Sixth Dimension) Mega

"The League's plan is in full swing, but one member of the team isn't on board with their message and sides with the World Forger! Betrayed, there's only one person who can turn the tide of this battle. Can Superman find the strength to escape his prison planet and save the Justice League, or is the League doomed to live out their days trapped in the Sixth Dimension?!"

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes wings and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

