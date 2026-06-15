Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman (Knightfall) McFarlane Vault Collection Figure Revealed

Get ready to step into the vault again as McFarlane Toys continues the Vault Collection with Knightfall Batman returning.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals Batman Knightfall for DC Multiverse Vault Collection Wave 02, reviving a fan-favorite figure.

The Batman Knightfall reissue keeps its classic blue-and-gray comic look, with updated packaging and fewer accessories.

Inspired by DC Comics' Knightfall, Batman includes swappable hands, a Batarang, display base, and art card.

Batman collectors can pre-order the McFarlane Vault Collection figure now for $26.99 ahead of its October 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is continuing its latest wave of DC Comics Vault Collection figures by bringing back one of the more popular Batman releases from the line. This drop is designed to give collectors another shot at previously rare and hard-to-find figures. The Vault Collection features updated packaging and slightly reduced accessories, but with the same fan-favorite sculpts that made the originals so desirable. Up next is Knightfall Batman, returning in all his iconic DC Comics glory with swappable hands and a Batarang accessory.

Inspired by his iconic appearance from the legendary "Knightfall" storyline, this Batman remains one of the more comic-inspired Dark Knight figures McFarlane has created. While the figure features a non-fabric cape, the impressive sculpting and classic blue-and-gray color scheme make it a standout addition to any DC collection. With the DC Multiverse line set to finish at the ned of 2026, releases like this offer collectors one last chance to snag up some of the line's most favorite figures. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99 with an October 2026 release date.

Batman (Knightfall) McFarlane Vault Collection

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Knightfall Batman includes a batarang, extra hands and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand

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