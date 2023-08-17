Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: anime, chainsaw man

Slay Some Devils with The Chainsaw Man Phone Case Collection

Coming to life from the hit anime series Chainsaw Man, comes an impressive new collection of phone cases and tech for collectors

Get ready to add some devil slaying action to your day to day life as CASETiFY unveils their latest anime collaboration. The hit anime series Chainsaw Man comes to live with an impressive set of cases and tech goodies for fans. Chainsaw Man tells the tale of the teenage boy Denji, who is down on his luck but has the Chainsaw Devil, known as Pochita as his best friend. Devils have infected Japan, and with some skill, bounties on them can fetch a pretty penny. There are even teams dedicated to slaying these devils, and CASETiFY is bringing the unconventional Tokyo Special Divison 4 team to life with an impressive set of cases for your phones, laptops, Airpods, and so much more. Fan favorites like Denji, Aki, Power, Makima, a variety of Ponchita's, and of course, the Chainsaw Man himself can now add some anime flair to your phone. Fans can check out some of these devilish releases below, which will launch on CASETiFY on August 22, and the waitlist for the collab is already open right here.

"CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, is announcing the launch of the latest collaboration with the popular anime series Chainsaw Man. Through tech accessories, the world of Chainsaw Man is expressed by artwork heavily inspired by horror films and the culture surrounding it. Customers can join the priority list already in order to be the first to shop the collection at the CASETiFY online store on August 22nd."

"The highlight of this collection is the Pochita Collectible AirPods Pro/Pro2 Case, which will be available in limited quantity. Created using smooth, silicon material, it feels as if the chainsaw devil "Pochita" is protecting your AirPods. This case can also be enjoyed as a decorative piece. Featuring Special Division 4 Devil Hunters such as Denji, Makima, Aki and Power, this collection includes case designs portraying the ability of each character, as well as artwork based on motifs from the anime such as devils, weapons and characters' abilities. Furthermore, the Pochita sticker design case is a must-have for Pochita fans, as well as designs with Pochita's different facial expressions across the entire surface of the case."

