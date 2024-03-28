Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crossover

A new Transformers collaboration has arrived from Hasbro as the ninja turtle Party Van is getting a cowabunga Energon upgrade

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Transformers Party Wagon.

7" Party Wallop figure converts from wagon to robot in 20 steps.

Four swappable heads and signature weapons for Turtle customization.

Available for pre-order at $49.99, set for a July 2024 release.

Get ready for the crossover of a lifetime as two iconic worlds collide with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers. That is right, TMNT fans are about to get a dash of Energon as the Party Wagon is ready for action. Coming in at 7" tall, the Transformers x TMNT Party Wallop mash-up is inspired by the hit 1987 cartoon version of the turtles. In just 20 steps, collectors will be able to go from Party Wagon to robot mode allowing Wallop to help Optimus Prime take down Shredder with style.

To make things more interesting, Hasbro has included four different swappable heads for Wallop, allowing TMNT fans to create a Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, or Raphael. Each of their signature weapons will also be included with Mikey's nunchucks, Leo's swords, Donny's bo-staff, and Raph's sais. There is even a rotating belt buckle to fit each head and weapon set, which is a nice feature. Collectors will be able to bring the Energon from the Transformers Universe to the sewers of New York for $49.99. This release is not exclusive to anywhere, and pre-orders are starting to arrive online with a July 2024 release.

Transformers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"The worlds of Transformers robots and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collide with the Transformers x TMNT Party Wallop mash-up pack! The iconic Party Wagon from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon is now a Transformers robot! This 7-inch (17.5 cm) figure converts from robot mode to cartoon-inspired Party Wagon alt mode and features series-accurate deco and details from the classic 1987 cartoon."

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X TRANSFORMERS COLLABORATIVE: Get the party started with this van that's the main vehicle for the crime-fighting turtle brothers

CONVERTS FROM VEHICLE TO ROBOT: Party Wallop 7-inch (17.5 cm) figure converts between party wagon mode and robot mode in 20 steps. Inspired by the party wagon as seen in the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon

CHOOSE YOUR NINJA TURTLE: Convert to robot mode and attach 1 of 4 different heads to create a Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, or Raphael inspired figure

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Includes 2 ninja swords, bo staff, 2 nunchucks, 2 ninja sai, rotating belt buckle, and 4 swappable heads that attach in robot mode

