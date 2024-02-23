Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, the dark knight rises

Catwoman (The Dark Knight Rises) Platinum Figure Arrives at McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as some new upcoming figures have been revealed like a new Platinum

Article Summary McFarlane releases a Platinum Edition Catwoman figure with rare accessories.

The new Catwoman is a Chase Variant before the standard figure release.

Figure includes swappable hands, pearl necklace, and Batman's cowl.

Available at McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99, with possible restocks soon.

Well, this is an interesting one; McFarlane Toys has put up a Platinum Edition DC Multiverse figure before the actual release, if any. A Platinum Edition figure is essentially a Chase Variant that features an alternate version of the figure. McFarlane Toys originally had these "variants" as simple all-bronze figures, which then became artist-proofs and are now almost entirely new figures. From DC Comics and DC Animated decos, these Platinum Editions3 give a rare new way to collect these popular DC Comics figures from McFarlane. However, it is not often that a Platinum arrives before the actual figure, and that is the case with the new Catwoman figure from The Dark Knight Rises.

It was not long ago that McFarlane Toys Store debuted their exclusive The Dark Knight Rises Bat-Pod bundle with Catwoman. This figure seems to be similar to that release but gets her own packaging and some new accessories. From a broken Batman Cowl to swappable hands and Bruce Wayne's mother's pearl necklace, this figure is loaded. It is unclear if a standard version of this figure will be released or if this is just a way to dish out singles of that Bat-Pod bundle. McFarlane Toys Store dropped some of these rights on their site for retail at $22.99, so stay tuned for a restock or a standard version arriving soon.

Catwoman (The Dark Knight Rises) 7" Platinum Edition Figure

"It has been eight years since Batman vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. Assuming the blame for the death of D.A. Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight sacrificed everything for what he and Commissioner Gordon both hoped was the greater good. For a time the lie worked, as criminal activity in Gotham City was crushed under the weight of the anti-crime Dent Act. But everything will change with the arrival of a cunning cat burglar with a mysterious agenda. Far more dangerous, however, is the emergence of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans for Gotham drive Bruce out of his self-imposed exile. But even if he dons the cape and cowl again, Batman may be no match for Bane."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 extra hands, pearl necklace, Batman's broken cowl and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

