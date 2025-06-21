Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dr. Squatch, spongebob

Smell Like A Pineapple Under the Sea with Dr. Squatch x SpongeBob!

A collab so important that it travelled from the bottom of the sea has arrived at Dr. Squatch with SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob’s Nautical Nonsense soap brings pineapple, chamomile, and moss scents for a fresh start.

Patrick Star’s Sea Star Shenanigans features tropical guava, pink pineapple, and juicy peach fragrances.

Aluminum-free deodorants and themed bundles are available now, capturing Bikini Bottom’s signature scents.

Dr. Squatch has created some impressive collaborations over the past year, and a new one has arrived from Under the Sea. A fun new collaboration is here, as the seas' most iconic duo is here, along with SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. This unexpected crossover reimagines the beloved yellow sponge in Dr. Squatch's signature bath-and-body brand, blending nautical vibes and juicy pineapple scents. Up first is SpongeBob's Nautical Nonsense, which will have you read for work at the Krusty Krab with fresh moss, pineapple, and cool chamomile.

If that was not enough, then Patrick Star's Sea Star Shenanigans is here, with some pink passion for tropical guava, pink pineapple, and succulent juicy peach scents. Each SpongeBob and Patrick deodorant captures the same Bikini Bottom scents in an aluminum-free stick. This new Dr. Squatch x SpongeBob SquarePants collab is already live, with multiple bundles being offered to transport you right to Bikini Bottom. Be sure to check out some of Dr. Squatch's releases with Godzilla x Kong, Minecraft, Harry Potter, and even Star Wars.

It's the Best Day Ever with Dr. Squatch x SpongeBob SquarePants

"Nautical Nonsense will transport you straight to Bikini Bottom and have you smelling like you've been living in a pineapple under the sea! The blend of juicy pineapple, cool chamomile and fresh moss will leave your skin feeling soft and breezy. Ingredients include Sea Salt to slough off dead skin, Pineapple extract with Bromelain enzymes that carry natural antioxidants, and Coconut Oil to moisturize the skin."

"Sea Star Shenanigans blends the fruitful scents of tropical guava, pink pineapple, and juicy peach for a bubbly lather. Ingredients include Starfruit Extract to help soothe the skin for a refreshing feel, Sand to naturally exfoliate dead skin cells, and Kaolin Clay to help absorb excess oil and impurities."

