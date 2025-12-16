Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: cocoa pebbles, flintstones, jada toys

Snag Up Some Cocoa Pebbles with Jada Toys New Barney Figure

Jada Toys is back with a new set of cereal mascots as the Flinstones iconic Fred and Barney come to life from Jada Toys

The collectible features Barney in his classic Flintstones look with cereal-themed accessories.

Includes alternate head, interchangeable hands, Cocoa Pebbles box, and bowl with spoon for display.

Pre-orders open now for $29.99, with a scheduled release alongside Fred Flintstone in April 2026.

Cocoa Pebbles arrived on breakfast tables shortly after the debut of Fruity Pebbles, adding a chocolatey twist to the beloved Flintstones cereal lineup. Like its fruity counterpart, Cocoa Pebbles became an instant favorite, with Barney Rubble from The Flintstones serving as the mascot. Fred Flintstone's cheerful best friend and Bedrock's ever-optimistic sidekick is now back and ready to join Jada Toys' 1/12 line of Cereal Mascot action figures. The Cocoa Pebbles Barney Rubble figure is a highly detailed collectible perfect for fans of both the classic 60s cartoon and the delicious cereal.

Barney is depicted in his classic The Flintstones and Cocoa Pebbles-themed appearance, sized perfectly to the 1/12 Fred Flintstone. The figure will come with an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, a Cocoa Pebbles cereal box, and a bowl of cereal with a spoon. It is nice to see Jada Toys adding more icons to their collection, allowing fans to create some fun breakfast moments. No, if collectors can get the Trix Rabbit and Lucky the Leprechaun, we are in business! Pre-orders for the Jada Cocoa Pebbles Barney Rubble 1/12 Figure are already live alongside Fred for $29.99 and a release in April 2026.

Coco Pebbles Barney Rubble

"Get ready to dig into some delicious nostalgia with the Cocoa Pebbles Barney Rubble 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! This fun and highly detailed collectible brings Fred's best pal (and Bedrock's ultimate sidekick) to life in his Cocoa Pebbles appearance. Always cheerful and always ready for breakfast, Barney's charm and energy make him the perfect addition to any Stone Age collection."

"The set includes an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, a Cocoa Pebbles cereal box, and a bowl of Cocoa Pebbles cereal with a spoon, everything you need to recreate your favorite morning moments from Bedrock. Packaged in collector-friendly window packaging designed to resemble a Cocoa Pebbles cereal box, this figure is the perfect mix of fun, flavor, and nostalgia."

