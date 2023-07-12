Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, sdcc

Sonar Vision Joker Arriving Exclusive to SDCC from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has even more DC Comics San Diego Comic Con exclusives arriving this year that will be booth exclusives

The Joker is heading to San Diego Comic Con with yet another exclusive from McFarlane Toys. Releasing exclusively at DC Booth #4645, the Joker has initiated his final act to bring chaos to the city of Gotham. To locate the Clown Prince of Crime, Batman must do the unthinkable and hack into the city's phones to create his own Sonar Vision. McFarlane Toys is bringing this Sonar Vision version of Joker to life and will only be offered at SDCC 2023. No accessories are included, but this ghost-like version of this Batman villain is an interesting choice and ultimately could be in poor taste. If you are looking to complete your DC Multiverse The Dark Knight Trilogy collection, then look no further. Prices have not been unveiled, but his product page is live right here from McFarlane Toys. Happy Hunting.

Final Act Sonar Vision Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham City's citizens quite like The Joker·. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever The Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

THE JOKER™ (Sonar Vision) is based on his look in the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT™

THE JOKER™ (Sonar Vision) comes with a base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

