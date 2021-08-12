Star Ace Teams Up With X-Plus for Wonder Wild Woolly Mammoth

Star Ace Toys and X-Plus are turning back time as they announce their newest addition to their Wonder Wild statue series. Coming out of the Ice Age is the mighty Woolly Mammoth standing 9.84 inches tall, featuring a high detail sculpt. B+Placed on a snow-covered rocky terrain base, the Woolly Mammoth comes to life right before the collector's eyes. With intense craftsmanship, the Mammoth has intense details, from the texture on his tusks to his sculpted fur. Star Ace Toys and X-Plus are creating some real masterpieces in this line, and it is something historians and collectors will not want to miss. The Wonder Wilds Woolly Mammoth statue is priced at $239 and is set to be release between January – March 2022. Pre-order for this majestic beast are already live and can be found right here.

"Star Ace is proud to debut a new collection in collaboration with X-Plus – the Wonder Wild series, featuring real ancient animals. Sculpted by renowned animal sculptor, Sean Cooper, these polyresin statues feature prehistoric creatures on an environment base with a nameplate identifying their scientific name and habitat. The Woolly Mammoth or Mammuthus primigenius roamed much of the Northern Hemisphere as recently as 4,000 years ago."

"Standing approximately 3 meters tall and weighing over six tons, this elephant ancestor was an important resource for early humans. This polyresin statue of the Mammoth has been sculpted by Sean Cooper, who is known for his ultra-realistic depictions of extinct animals, and it has been painted by the Japanese artisans at X-Plus. The base of the statue features the Mammoth's natural habitat with snow covering a rocky terrain."

Brand – Pre-Historic Creatures

Manufacturer – Star Ace Toys Ltd. and X-Plus

Type – Statue

Artist – Sean Cooper ( Sculpt )