Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

The Dark Empire Awaits with Hot Toys New Star Wars 1/6 Luke Skywalker

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars action figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Dark Empire.

The figure features Dark Empire attire, green lightsaber, and a new cape.

Limited Artisan Edition with 3,500 pieces includes realistic hair sculpt.

Pre-orders soon at Sideshow Collectibles; may the 4th be with collectors.

Hot Toys is returning to a fan-favorite Star Wars Legends timeline as they debut their latest 1/6 scale figure. Inspired by the Star Wars: Dark Empire comic series, Luke Skywalker has arrived and is featured in his Dark Empire attire. Six years have passed since The Return of the Jedi, and now the Empire is back along with the Emperor himself. Hot Toys is now capturing the legacy of the Dark Empire comic series from Dark Horse, as Luke has bowed to the dark side. Two versions of Luke will be offered to Star Wars collectors with a Standard and an Artisan Edition, which will feature a more realistic rooted hair sculpt.

However, the Artisan Edition will be a Hot Toys Exclusive and will be available in limited quantities of 3,500. Both figures are works of art, and they will both feature a green lightsaber-wielding Luke in a new outfit with a slick new black cape, a Vader-inspired belt, and a rolling eyeball feature. How far will Luke Skywalker go to save his friends from this new threat, only you can decide. Pre-orders are not live for the Star Wars: Dark Empire Luke Skywalker yet, but fans can RSVP right on Sideshow Collectibles. May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars 1/6th scale Luke Skywalker (Dark Empire)

"And now, my young apprentice Your father is dead. Have you come to join me? Will you take the place that rightfully belongs to you at my side?" ? Palpatine. In Star Wars™ legends, six years after the Battle of Endor, the fight for freedom rages on. Darth Vader is dead, but a reborn Empire—under a mysterious new leader—strikes back at the struggling Rebel Alliance."

"Massive World Devastators, more powerful and unstoppable than the Death Star, ravage entire planets, while the ruthless heirs of Jabba the Hutt place a monumental price on the heads of Princess Leia and her husband, Han Solo. Along with Lando, Chewbacca, Artoo, Threepio, and other old allies, Han and Leia struggle to protect the future for their unborn child. But their greatest foe may be their closest friend: Luke Skywalker."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!