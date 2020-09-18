Star Wars Lando Calrissian Betrays His Friends with Hot Toys

Hot Toys is taking us to Cloud City on Bespin with their newest Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection figure. Handsome smuggler Lando Calrissian is here making a devilish deal with the Empire. This smoothing talking 1/6th scale figure is beautifully crafted and highly detailed with a newly developed head sculpt. Lando features an amazingly tailored outfit and cape with a close likeness to the one in the film. On top of that, he will also come with two blasters, a communicator, a wrist link, and a display base that will have a Cloud City backdrop.

Lando Calrissian started out on bad terms with our fellow rebels but he slowly starts to grow on us. Our introduction to this character all starts here and Hot Toys is bringing him to life with this amazing piece. With retro-style packaging, amazing detail, and a variety of accessories, this is one Star Wars figure fans will not want to miss out on. Pre-Order for Lando is not live just yet but fans will be able to find him located here. Check out some of the other upcoming Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back retro figure coming from Hot Toys like Darth Vader and Boba Fett.

"Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – 1/6th scale Lando Calrissian Collectible Figure (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection. "Hello, what have we here?" – Lando Calrissian. In his youth, Lando Calrissian™ was a sportsman seeking a fortune at the sabacc tables. After he lost his beloved ship to Han Solo, Lando spent years living the high life and pursuing get-rich-quick schemes, with uneven results. He went semi-respectable as the baron administrator of Cloud City, only to be drawn into the fight against the Galactic Empire."

