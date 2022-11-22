Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Deploy Once Again with Hot Toys

Execute Order 66 has been initiated, and the loyal Clones Troopers have turned their sites on the Jedi. Hot Toys is back as they capture one of the flashback sequences from the latest Disney+ Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. We have seen 501st Clone Trooper before, but Hot Toys has updated its design and mold for a brand new release. Coming in at just shy of 12" tall and 30 points of articulation, the 501st Clone Trooper is back and ready for action. A bulkier design was crafted for this Star Wars 501st re-release and he is equipped with a new now weathered and cleaner deco. The white and blue color design is faithfully recreated, and he will come with a heavy blaster, pistol, thermal detonator, and a display base. These figures will be perfect with the recent Hot Toys Anakin Skywalker figures as well to recreate the heartbreaking Star Wars Jedi Temple invasion. Pre-orders are already live right here for $230 with a March 2024 release.

Hot Toys Initiates Executes Order 66 Once Again

"Led by Captain Rex™, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. However, when they received the treacherous Order 66 from Palpatine™, they assisted Darth Vader™ in hunting down all Jedi™ present at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant™."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to present the brand new 1/6th scale 501st Legion Clone Trooper collectible figure for all Star Wars fans. This collectible figure is equipped with newly developed Clone Trooper helmet and armor in 501st Legion's white and blue color design, a specialized under-suit, a heavy blaster, a blaster pistol, a thermal detonator, and a display base. This impressive 501st Legion Clone Trooper 1/6th scale collectible figure is ready for action!"

The 501st Legion Clone Trooper Sixth Scale figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of 501st Legion Clone Trooper in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobiseries

One (1) newly crafted 501st Legion Clone Trooper helmet with weathering effects

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons One (1) right fist One (1) open left hand



Costume:

One (1) newly crafted 501st Legion Clone Trooper armor with blue details and weathering effects

One (1) white belt

One (1) black colored under-suit

One (1) pair of white colored boots with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) heavy blaster

One (1) blaster pistol

Accessories:

One (1) thermal detonator

Specially designed figure stand with Star Warslogo and character name