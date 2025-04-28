Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 Hot Toys Range Trooper 1/6 Figure Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys once again as they debut their newest 1/6 scale Star Wars Range Trooper figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Range Trooper figure inspired by Star Wars: Andor Season 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story

This detailed collectible features weathered armor, faux fur coat, and weapon accessories for display

First Edition includes exclusive Gription Boots and multiple swappable hands for advanced posing

Pre-orders open now at $275 via Sideshow Collectibles, with shipping slated for September 2026

The Range Troopers made their first on-screen appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). These soldiers of the Empire were designed to take on more extreme, rugged conditions, like arctic planets. These specialized Imperial stormtroopers are equipped with heavy fur-lined armor, magnetic grip boots, and have an enhanced exoskeleton gear to endure these harsh conditions. Their most notable deployment was during the dramatic heist on Vandor-1, going against Han Solo and Chewbacca. This trooper, however, reappeared in Star Wars: Andor Season 2, and now the Range Trooper comes to life from Hot Toys.

This beauty comes in at 12.5" tall and is loaded and loaded for his next mission with an impressive sculpt and faux fur coat. Featuring weathered armor, this Stormtrooper comes with a blaster rifle, a newly developed rocket launcher, a variety of swappable ball hands, and the first edition exclusive will have interchangeable boots. There is a lot of detail put into this soldier, and he will be a fun addition to both the Star Wars Imperial and Andor collections. Pre-orders for the Andor Range Trooper are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $275 with a September 2026 release.

Star Wars: Andor – Range Trooper 1/6 Collectible Figure

"It takes an exceptional soldier to become a range trooper. These proud troops are assigned to Imperial frontier worlds, where they rely on their training, toughness and specialized equipment to expand Imperial rule. Their gear includes heavy-duty magnetic boots and fur-lined kamas. Range troopers guard the Empire's conveyex train on Vandor."

"This stunning figure features armor and a helmet with expertly applied weathering effects, complemented by skillfully tailored fabric pants and a coat with fine faux fur. This collectible also comes with a pair of newly developed boots with calf guards, a blaster rifle, a rocket launcher, and a figure base. The First Edition exclusively includes an additional pair of Gription Boots for enhanced display options."

