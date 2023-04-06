Star Wars C-3PO Returns to Jabba's Palace with New Hot Toys Figure Hot Toys is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like this Protocal Droid

Some brand new Star Wars 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi 1/6 scale figures are on the way from Hot Toys. Everyone's favorite protocol droid C-3PO is back and with a new and improved die-cast metal release that comes in at 11.5″ tall. He will feature about 26 points of articulation and is packed with some impressive details like some LED eyes. On top of that, Hot Toys have also included a variety of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi themed accessories like the annoying Salacious B. Crumb as seen in Jabba's Palace, a Jabba's Palace backdrop, swappable hands, and a secondary face with a broken eye. This figure is just a delight and the die-cast elements will take this figure to new heights in any fan's growing Star Wars collection. C-3PO will come in the new Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary window box and is set for a 2024 release. Pre-orders will be arriving today, and collectors will be able to find him right here.

"At last, Master Luke's come to rescue me!" – C-3P0

"C-3PO™ longs for more peaceful times, but his knowledge of more than seven million forms of communication — keeps the worry-prone droid in the frontlines of galactic conflict. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, C-3PO was built by a young Anakin Skywalker™, and has been a constant companion to astromech R2-D2™. Over the years, he was involved in some of the galaxy's most defining moments and thrilling battles."

"To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi™, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce a series of collectibles based on this iconic film for fans! The 1/6th scale C-3PO collectible figure is made with diecast metal material and features detailed mechanical design, skillfully applied metallic paint applications, LED light-up eyes, an interchangeable damaged face, specially designed figure base, and Jabba the Hutt™'s noxious pet Salacious Crumb™. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi with the classic C-3PO collectible figure in your collection today!"

The 1/6th scale C-3PO™ Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of C-3PO in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

One (1) mechanical head with LED light-up function (yellow light, battery operated)

One (1) interchangeable faceplate with damaged right eye

Beautiful recreation of gold chrome plated armors, silver right leg, and the skillfully applied weathering effects

Approximately 29cm tall

Body with over 26 points of articulations

Highly detailed mechanical body design

New highly detailed torso design with real-like wires

Contains diecast material

Six (6) pieces of mechanical interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands Four (4) gesture hands

Special package design with Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary logo

Accessories:

One (1) Salacious Crumb

One (1) cushion

One (1) Jabba's palace themed graphic card

Specially designed themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate