Star Wars Chrome Stormtrooper Revealed as New Hot Toys Exclusive

Hot Toys is back with another Chrome Star Wars figure as the iconic Stormtrooper is back with a shiny upgrade. This marks the third chrome figure we have seen arrive from Hot Toys, with the Clone Trooper and Death Trooper already revealed. These designs are pretty fun and are something unique that we do not see that often. Star Wars fans will notice the classic blaster rifle and pistol will also be included as well as a nice set of swappable hands. Hot Toys has just had the grand opening of their new Shanghai store, so this figure is set as a Hot Toys exclusive. It is unclear if that means it is an in-store-only release or if it will be only released through Hot Toys, which would be through Sideshow Collectibles for collectors in the US. A shiny Star Wars Stormtrooper will definitely stand out in any Imperial collection, and fans will be able to find him here if/ when he deploys.

"Stormtroopers are elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They are equipped with imposing armor, blaster rifle and pistol, and attack in hordes to overwhelm their enemies. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to present a special chrome color version of the timeless Stormtrooper 1/6th scale collectible as an exclusive item only available in select markets."

"This stylish collectible figure is specially developed based on the Galactic Empire stormtrooper uniform as seen in the original Star Wars trilogy. It features the iconic armor design in an extraordinary silver colored chrome finish, a fabric bodysuit, a blaster rifle and pistol, and a hexagonal figure stand with Imperial insignia. This beautifully colored Stormtrooper showpiece will be an excellent addition to your Star Wars collection!"