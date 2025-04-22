Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Cobb Vanth Returns to Hasbro for The Vintage Collection

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Celebrate Star Wars with Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth, debuting from Hasbro at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Star Wars Marshal Cobb Vanth returns with a new non-armored figure, featuring two blasters in a relaxed style.

Pre-order Cobb Vanth for $16.99; he arrives Summer 2025, expanding his legacy in Star Wars collectibles.

This 3.75-inch figure calls back to 70s Kenner toys with posable parts, blasters, and classic branding.

Hasbro is back with a new assortment of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures from around the galaxy. One of which is a returning character as The Marshal, aka Cobb Vanth, is back and ready for action. Cobb made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2 and is played by Timothy Olyphant. He is a lawman protecting the small desert town of Mos Pelgo on Tatooine, who happens to wear some salvaged Mandalorian armor. This specific armor belongs to Boba Fett, which was found by Jawas after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Space Raylan Given is now back with a new non-armored sculpt, showing the hero of Mos Pelgo in more relaxing clothes, and he comes with two blasters. There are quite a few Cobb Vanth The Vintage Collection figures out there, but he is a relatively new character in the Star Wars universe who deserves more screen time. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Cobb Vanth are already live for $16.99 with an August 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Cobb Vanth (Vintage Collection)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). Cobb Vanth has earned the trust of the townsfolk as a capable peacekeeper and leader. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Cobb Vanth from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure includes a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display. Comes with long and short blaster accessories. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #371)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!