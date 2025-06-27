Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Star Wars Darth Nihilus Rises with Sideshow's New Premium Statue

Return to the Old Republic with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut not one but three different Star Wars Darth Nihilus variant states

Article Summary Darth Nihilus from Star Wars Legends returns as a Sideshow Collectibles premium format statue.

Three statue versions offered: Collector, Exclusive, and a larger Premium Format with LED features.

Exclusive edition includes a bonus portrait and swappable Red Force Lightning hands for display variety.

Pre-orders are live, with prices ranging from $650 to $1,020 and a release slated for March 2026.

Darth Nihilus, also known as the Lord of Hunger, is one of the most haunting Sith Lords found in Star Wars Legends continuity. He was introduced in the hit video game Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords back in 2004. Nihilus survived the Mandalorian Wars but was left physically and spiritually scarred by the cataclysmic use of the Mass Shadow Generator. This would turn his body into a hollow shell, which is now driven by an insatiable hunger for Force energy. Nihilus is a true big bad and has even consumed entire planets to sustain himself, wiping out their entire populations. The hunger of Darth Nihilius has now returned as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their newest Star Wars statue.

Three versions are being offered: a Collector and Exclusive Edition and a larger Premium Format version. The Collector and Exclusive come in at roughly 21.5" tall, with the cloaked Sith with his signature red lightsaber and eerie mask. The Exclusive version will give Star Wars collectors an extra portrait for Nihilius and swappable Red Force Lighting hands. The premium, on the other hand, just increases the size to 26.22", and gives him an LED lightsaber. Pre-orders for the Lord of Hunger are live for $650, $675, and $1,020 with payment plans and a March 2026 release.

Star Wars Darth Nihilus Premium Format – Sideshow Collectibles

"He is a wound in the Force." Sideshow presents the Darth Nihilus™ Premium Format™ Figure. From the expanded universe of Star Wars Legends, this officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible delves into the galaxy's limitless lore."

"Measuring 26.22 inches (66.6 cm) tall, 20.31 inches (51.6 cm) wide, and 20.67 inches (52.5 cm) deep, the Darth Nihilus™ Premium Format™ Figure is the grotesque embodiment of insatiable emptiness. With his dark cloak consuming all the space around him, Darth Nihilus leaps from a fragmented tomb surrounded by barren desert landscape. The weathered red rocks turn to the rusty color of dried blood when illuminated by this vicious villain's Lightsaber™. He drains Force energy from every creature on his quest to preserve his own life, turning his heart as black as the robes he wears."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!