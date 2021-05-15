Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio

A new Superman statue has arrived as Prime 1 Studio takes DC Comics fans to the twisted Dark Multiverse. Coming out of the twisted storyline, Dark Nights: Metal, we are seeing the Man of Steel like you've never seen him before. This 1/3 scale statue stands 35 inches tall as it showcases a conquering Superman on top of his pile of trophies. The statue will feature the Man of Steel on a Dark Multiverse themed vase as well as a wired fabric cape which will allow collectors to pose it how they like. Prime 1 Studio is offering multiple versions of the statue with the Deluxe Edition that will include swappable parts. These parts will include a secondary head sculpt as well as two swappable arms, including one with the skull of Batman.

The Man of Steel has fallen into the dark, and he is ready to turn Earth his own kingdom, and Prime 1 Studios captures it all with this mighty statue. The Superman Dark Nights: Metal DC Comics 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studios is set to release between August – October 2022. The normal standard version is priced at $1,199, and pre-orders are already live and located here. The deluxe version, on the other hand comes in at $1,299 and pre-orders can be found located here.

"Flying in straight from Dark Nights: Metal #3, this version of Superman from the Dark Multiverse stands triumphantly at almost 35 inches tall! Prime 1 Studio's Superman statue sports an impressive suit of armor befitting the Dark Metal Universe he hails from. Superman's classic red and blue costume is completely decked out with straps, buckles, spikes, and armor plating…as if the last Son of Krypton couldn't do enough damage by himself! Prime 1 Studio has labored to give Superman the grittiest of textures, the likes of which we have hardly seen."

"Our skillful sculptors have given realistic believability to every wrinkle, crease and microtexture on his padded suit. They paid particular attention to the battle-worn raised "S" symbol on his chest. We echoed Superman's menacing stare, by crafting exquisite skulls on his shoulders and belt buckle. And to match the high quality of the sculpting, our talented painters layered several finishes over his iconic base colors: metallic paints, weathering, dry brushing, and dark washes give this Superman statue an impressive dimensional character."

"Increase the drama of this Superman statue by imbuing dynamic action into his poseable cape! Made from the finest fabric, and poseable wire, Superman's cape has been treated with a gradient and the hem has been given a worn texture to match the Dark dimension he is from. If the stoic grimness of Superman's look isn't enough for you, you're in luck! The Deluxe version comes with an extra interchangeable head that makes Superman seeth with rage. And that's not all, swap out his left arm for a raised version that shows this Dark version means business! And if even that is not enough, we have a bonus left arm with Superman holding the defeated skull of Batman – still in his tattered batman mask!"