Star Wars Droid Factory Halloween Droid 4-Pack Arrives at shopDisney

Disney Parks have some of the coolest collectibles, and it sucks that most of them are obtained only if you attend the park. Prices around the world are rising, and that means the average person has to dish out a kidney just to go to the Happiest Place on Earth. However, a lot more of these Disney Park Exclusive collectibles have started to arrive on shopDisney, giving collectors better access to these sweet treats. We are already preparing for Fall, and that means Halloween is right around the corner, and that means new spooky Droid Factory figures are heading our way. Well, to make things even better, previous Halloween Star Wars Droid Factory figures are back as shopDisney dropped their newest multipack figure set. Four Halloween-themed Droids are back from previous years with R2-B00, R3-B0017, R4-B0018, and R5-B0019.

Each Star Wars droid featured unique Halloween designs from a candy corn deco, bat headgear, and other spooky elements. Both R3-B0017 and R5-B0019 will have glow in the dark elements adding an eerie and ghastly vibe to your droid collection. If you have missed owning these droids in the past, then this is a set you will not want to miss. The Star Wars Halloween Droid Factory Figure Set is priced at $39.99 and can be purchased right now here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars Halloween goodies like the upcoming Black Series reveals, which you can read about here.

"Have a Happy Halloween with this set of four spooky themed droids! Straight from the droid factory, this set includes R2-B00, R3-B0017, R4-B0018, and R5-B0019 – each with their own Halloween inspired design."

Magic in the details

Set of four fully sculpted Halloween droid figures

R2-B00: black droid with orange, green, and purple details and a bat wing topper

R3-B0017: glow-in-the-dark green droid

R4-B0018: candy corn colored droid

R5-B0019: black droid with skeleton suit design and bat wing topper

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga