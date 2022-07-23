Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures

Hasbro's Star Wars SDCC panel was not very good, giving us a lot of repaints as usual. However, all was not lost as there was actually one reveal that was pretty exciting. We have seen Star Wars Christmas themed figures in the past, and now it looks like Hasbro is moving on to new holidays. New Halloween themed Star Wars: The Black Series figures are arriving this fall, and two figures have been revealed! That is right Hallow's Eve is getting a Star Wars upgrade with some eerie and spooky designs that are just fun for fans. Just like everything the Star Wars team releases, we are getting more repaints here, but at least we are getting some deco allowing us to overlook past that.

The first Star Wars figure is the Halloween Edition Wookie, or should be saying Were-Wookiee as we are getting a werewolf inspired figure. New wolf ears have been included with new gray fur, brown harness, pumpkin Camtono, Beskar Chocolate bars, and a spooky Bogling. The modified designs here are fun and unique, and I will buy anything Halloween-themed, so I will take five please. We then get my favorite reveal of the entire Star Wars SDCC Hasbro panel with the Halloween Edition Clone Trooper! This Clone Trooper features the Phase II armor with black armor and skeleton deco painted on it. A vampire Porg is included along with a chest featuring a Jabba the Hutt ghost design, and it is filled with Beskar chocolate bars. This figure is incredible, and I absolutely love this new line of Halloween themed Star Wars figures, and I want armies of them. Both figures are set for a Fall 2022 release and will be priced at $27.99. They will be exclusives, with the Skeleton Trooper hitting Target and WereWookiee hitting Walmart.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER (HALLOWEEN EDITION) (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). Halloween-themed deco and packaging, as well as multiple points of articulation. This THE BLACK SERIES Halloween figure comes with an included Porg toy with vampire-inspired deco as well as with 1 Halloween-inspired accessory, a chest decorated with a Jabba the Hut-inspired ghost and filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. Will be available for preorder this Fall exclusively at Target."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WOOKIEE (HALLOWEEN EDITION) (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate Halloween and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch WOOKIEE (HALLOWEEN EDITION) figure. Celebrate the Halloween season with this specially designed STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure, features Halloween-themed deco and packaging, as well as multiple points of articulation. This THE BLACK SERIES Halloween figure comes with an included Bogling toy with werewolf-inspired deco as well as with 1 Halloween-inspired accessory, a candy bucket filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars. Will be available for preorder this Fall exclusively at Walmart."