Star Wars Echo Base Soldier Receives Army Building Figure From Hasbro

Army building is pretty big in the collecting community lately as fans want to build up their own action figure army. Star Wars collectibles are perfect for army building with all of the battles that take place over the franchise history. Hasbro knows the passion that fans have and are back at it again with another reissue with an updated design for the Rebel Soldier in Echo Base Gear. This is a pretty popular figure, and now fans can build up their Hoth army and prepare for the wrath of the Empire. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection figure will feature a new photo-real head sculpt as well as some updated details than the previous release.

The fully detailed and highly articulated Hoth Soldier is a must have Star Wars figure for fans who missed the original launch. Not all collectors will agree, but it is nice to see updated reissues, giving fans the ability to get these amazing figures for retail. Each of the Star Wars Hoth Rebel Soldiers will be priced at $13.99 and is set to release in the Spring of 2022. Pre-orders are set to go live at most retailers tomorrow at 1 PM EST, including here. So be sure to build up your Rebellion this time around if you missed their first deployment onto the battlefield, as you never know if it'll happen again.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $13.99/Available: Spring 2022). Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation and inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR) Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, along with original Kenner branding, this figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. "