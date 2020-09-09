Star Wars Darth Nihilus Becomes Hasbro's Next Gaming Greats Figure

The next Star Wars Gaming Greats has been revealed on GameStop.com. Coming out of the widely popular video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II is the powerful Sith Lord Dark Nihilus. The Sith Lord is lost in the ways of the dark side and is a powerful foe any Jedi who stands against him. Darth Nihilus features amain detail and articulation with a perfect sculpt of his iconic Star Wars mask. He will also come with his red lightsaber and will have a fabric cape. Fans of Knights of the Old Republic II will definitely not want to miss the release of this figure.

The Gaming Greats Star Wars The Black Series collection continues with another amazing figure. Now fans can display Darth Nihlus with their Knights of the Old Republic Gaming Greats Revan figure. This figure is a perfect expansion of the Star Wars lore and the KOTOR fanbase is intense and this figure is perfect for them. The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Nihilus The Black Series Figure is priced at $24.99. He is set to release October 26th, can only be found at GameStop, and pre-orders are live and can be found here.

"Darth Nihilus is a Sith Lord so lost to the dark side that he became an endlessly hungry void! Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The 6-inch-scale Gaming Greats GameStop Exclusive Darth Nihilus figure is detailed to look like the character from the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II video game, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

DARTH NIHILUS: Knights of the Old Republic II features Darth Nihilus, a Sith Lord so lost to the dark side that he became an endlessly hungry void

VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Darth Nihilus toy, inspired by the Knights of the Old Republic II video game

GAMESTOP EXCLUSIVE: This Black Series Gaming Greats Darth Nihilus toy is available exclusively through GameStop

PREMIUM ARTICULATION AND DETAILING: Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection

LOOK FOR OTHER FIGURES FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY: Look for movie- and entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) to build their own galaxy