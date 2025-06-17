Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Rise from the Dead with Hasbro's Star Wars Halloween Night Trooper

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Star Wars Black Series Halloween Edition Night Trooper with a mummy-inspired look

Figure based on undead Night Troopers from Star Wars: Ahsoka, wrapped in fabric bandages and eerie new armor

Exclusive to Walmart for Fall 2025, priced at $24.99, complete with staff accessory and werewolf-themed Porg

Features Halloween packaging and multiple articulation points, perfect for Star Wars collectors and fans

The Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Night Trooper comes straight from the depths of undead nightmares. Inspired by their eerie appearance from Star Wars: Ahsoka, the Night Troopers are resurrected Stormtroopers by Dathomir magic for Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, Hasbro is taking things up a notch as they dig up this new Halloween Edition version that takes the decay to a whole new level. Wrapped in ancient bandages, the Night Troopers are now getting a mummy-inspired upgrade with fabric bandages along with new green and white armor.

New stitching deco is also featured on their helmets, along with a staff accessory and a companion Star Wars Porg that also gets a Werewolf makeover. An army of these mummy-inspired Night Troopers would be a real treat; however, the issue is getting your hands on them as they are a Walmart Exclusive. The Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) is priced at $24.99, and it is set for a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Halloween-inspired Star Wars releases like the Dathomir Witch or the Ghost Royal Guard.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Night Trooper (Halloween Edition)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2025 on Walmart.com). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy. Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS™ figures from THE BLACK SERIES. Fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure – with "mummified" deco — in their collections."

"This action figure features multiple articulation points so fans can create fun poses for display. Features Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette. STAR WARS figures based on classic characters and species are ideal Halloween gifts for the fan in your life — collect them all (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!