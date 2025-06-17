Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars
Rise from the Dead with Hasbro's Star Wars Halloween Night Trooper
Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga
Article Summary
- Hasbro unveils the Star Wars Black Series Halloween Edition Night Trooper with a mummy-inspired look
- Figure based on undead Night Troopers from Star Wars: Ahsoka, wrapped in fabric bandages and eerie new armor
- Exclusive to Walmart for Fall 2025, priced at $24.99, complete with staff accessory and werewolf-themed Porg
- Features Halloween packaging and multiple articulation points, perfect for Star Wars collectors and fans
The Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Night Trooper comes straight from the depths of undead nightmares. Inspired by their eerie appearance from Star Wars: Ahsoka, the Night Troopers are resurrected Stormtroopers by Dathomir magic for Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, Hasbro is taking things up a notch as they dig up this new Halloween Edition version that takes the decay to a whole new level. Wrapped in ancient bandages, the Night Troopers are now getting a mummy-inspired upgrade with fabric bandages along with new green and white armor.
New stitching deco is also featured on their helmets, along with a staff accessory and a companion Star Wars Porg that also gets a Werewolf makeover. An army of these mummy-inspired Night Troopers would be a real treat; however, the issue is getting your hands on them as they are a Walmart Exclusive. The Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) is priced at $24.99, and it is set for a Fall 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Halloween-inspired Star Wars releases like the Dathomir Witch or the Ghost Royal Guard.
Star Wars: The Black Series – Night Trooper (Halloween Edition)
"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available Fall 2025 on Walmart.com). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES lets fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy. Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS™ figures from THE BLACK SERIES. Fans can display this 6-inch-scale figure – with "mummified" deco — in their collections."
"This action figure features multiple articulation points so fans can create fun poses for display. Features Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette. STAR WARS figures based on classic characters and species are ideal Halloween gifts for the fan in your life — collect them all (each sold separately, subject to availability)."