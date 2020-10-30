Mondo Introduces New Creature From The Black Lagoon Figures

Mondo has given us one of the coolest Halloween gifts this year, revealing a brand new 1/6th scale Creature From The Black Lagoon figure. The first of its kind (they think), the figure will come in two versions: a regular color version and a special limited Silver Screen edition where the figure is all black and white. Mondo will pack the release to the gills, with interchangeable hands and heads as well. The regular version will run $175, while the Silver Screen edition will be ten dollars more at $185. Buy both right now on preorder and get money off as well. The figures will ship in January. Check them both out below!

High Hopes For This Mondo Figure To Lead To More

"We make creature collectible history with the (we're pretty sure) first-ever CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON 1/6 Scale Figure. Meticulously crafted and two years in the making, this swamp-rompin' figure has 16 points of articulation, stands at 12" tall, comes with switch-out swim hands and feet, as well as two switch-out heads. Also comes with a fossil hand accessory. Available in classic Creature colors as well as a Silver Screen Variant. Concept Design: Joe Allard, Sculptor: Matthew Black, Packaging Artwork: Jason Edmiston, Packaging Design: Mike Bonanno, Painting: Anthony Mestas, Mike Pflaumer, Hector Arce, Engineering: Tommy Hodges"

This is a must buy figure. I have been dying for a 1/6th scale line of Universal Monsters for as long as I can remember, and it should figure that Mondo would be the company to do it. Here's hoping that this leads to so many more of these. Wolf Man next, please, and thank you. I want this line to run for a long, long time, so if you want this figure, preorder, please.