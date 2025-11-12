Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, thundercats

King Lion-O Rises with Super7s New ThunderCats Ultimates! Figure

Super7 is back with a new collection of ThunderCats figures for their Ultimates line including the debut of King Lion-O

Article Summary Super7 debuts King Lion-O in their ThunderCats Ultimates! 7-inch collectible figure series.

Features highly detailed articulation, two crowned heads, a soft goods cape, and classic accessories.

Inspired by Lion-O’s triumph over Mumm-Ra from Season 1, Episode 61, commemorating his rise as leader.

Available for $65 via Super7 pre-order, King Lion-O ships in mid-December 2025 with Wave 14 releases.

Lion‑O earns his rightful place as Lord of the ThunderCats after defeating Mumm‑Ra on his own, and Super7 brings him to life. Releasing as the newest ULTIMATES! 7" figure, Super7 captures the legendary moment from Season 1, Episode 61, "Anointment Final Day: The Trial of Evil" in action figure format. This new Lion-O figure is fully articulated and packed with detailed accessories, including two crowned interchangeable heads and a flowing soft goods cape. Other accessories include the Boatman's Staff from the River of Doom, swappable hands, a claw shield, and a glow in the dark Sword of Omens.

The king is placed in Super7's collector-friendly window box, adorned with some original Super7 action figure artwork. Collectors can celebrate Lion‑O's rise to power and bring home this striking ThunderCats figure for the increased price of $65, and pre-orders are already live on Super7 online. King Lion-O is set to release in mid-December 2025 and will also be released alongside the villain Red Eye for the new ThunderCats Ultimates Wave 14 drop.

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Wave 14 – King Lion-O

"Hail, Lion-O! After defeating Mumm-Ra alone, and without the help of the Sword of Omens, Lion-O is named the "lord of the ThunderCats." And this ULTIMATES! figure commemorates the occasion. Inspired by Season 1, Episode 61 of ThunderCats: "Anointment Final Day: The Trial of Evil," this 7" scale collectible of Lion-O is highly articulated and comes with a number of accessories."

"These accessories include 2 interchangeable heads (with crowns), a soft goods cape, the Boatman's Staff from the River of Doom, 2 gripping hands, 2 claw hands, a glow-in-the dark Sword of Omens, a shorter Sword of Omens, and a shiny gold metallic wearable claw shield. Relive this fan-favorite moment of the triumph of good over evil. Celebrate by bringing home King Lion-O as an ULTIMATES! figure. ThunderCats, ho!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!