Star Wars: The Clone Wars Characters We Want from Hot Toys

With Hot Toys recently announcing the push for Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures we here at Bleeding Cool have decided to show who we want to see. This morning we were treated with the final season appearance of Captain Rex which you can find here. This figure is a very strong start for the figure series but there is still plenty more they can do. No reason to wait around so let's jump right in and say with the clone troopers. With so many Clone Troopers introduced in this series, you have to pick it some of the heavy hitters. For our choices, we have all decided to stick to Season 7 and the Bad Batch is up first. The first 4 clones from Clone Force 99 were a pleasant surprise to see on screen and a change from the typical clone. This elite force of clones has specially designed and each of their armor is unique and the first arc of the seventh season easily gave us plenty to work worth with weapons, armor, and even face sculpts. Even the new look of Clone Trooper Echo would be a nice release from his tech look to the prosthetic arm. These would be a perfect addition to the Hot Toys line and once the team was reunited it would be an amazing collectible for any Star Wars fans collection. Next up we are reaching out a little as we think Mandalorian Uprising Leader Bo-Katan Kryze would be an excellent character to also get the figure treatment. With the huge success of The Mandalorian, this would be a great way to show off a badass female Mandalorian. She has had plenty of screen time in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series to be able to get her character just right. From her jet pack to wrist rockets she has plenty of weapons built into her suit that would make her figure feel very dynamic and unique.

The last two characters are the two biggest highlights of the final Star Wars Clone Wars season. That is right, we are talking about the return of Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul is up first as this character has had plenty of time to shine in the series and there are not enough collectibles out there this version of him. Hot Toys has plenty to choose from with his robotic legs version, Siege of Mandalore look or even the Old Master look from Star Wars: Rebels. It would be nice to get some new modernized collectibles of Darth Maul with a nice LED saber, lightsaber effects, and maybe a removable cloak. Of course, we would have to have some light balance the dark and that would mean our first-ever Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure. Ahoska has been getting very popular lately, not only from her return in Star Wars: The Clone Wars but with her upcoming live action debut. Hot Toys could make a first here as no other company has a blue saber Ahsoka collectibles out there yet. With her new look and dual blue sabers she would be a great and perfect addition to the Clone War line. Hot Toys will have some surprises for us as they continue to reveal upcoming figures throughout the year. I expect us to at least see a new Darth Maul and Ahsoka due to the popularity these characters have received. The Bad Batch and Bo-Katan would nice surprises to see get Hot Toys figures because the popularity might not be there. We will have to wait and see what they have in store for us, what characters would you like to see come to life with Hot Toys.