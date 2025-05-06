Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard Mask Arriving at Disney Parks

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary The Jedi Temple Guard Mask replica debuts exclusively at Disneyland and Disney World for $130.

This collectible mask features a striking white and gold design with a themed stand for display.

Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels, the mask honors the mysterious Temple Guards.

Constructed from resin and stone powder, the mask measures 10" tall and comes in themed packaging.

The Jedi Temple Guards are some of the most striking figures in Star Wars lore. First appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, these silent sentinels protect the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. Clad in ceremonial yellow robes and emotionless masks, they symbolize the impartiality and vigilance that is required to safeguard the Jedi Order's sacred ground. Each of these Temple Guards wields a distinctive yellow-bladed lightsaber or double-bladed lightsaber pike, showcasing their more traditional training. In Star Wars: Rebels, it was revealed that the deadly Grand Inquisitor once served as one of the Temple Guards. This only highlighted the tragic fall of some Jedi during the rise of the Empire, and the seductive persuasion of the Dark Side.

Despite the fall of some, the Jedi Temple Guard plays an honorable role in the Star Wars galaxy, and Disney brings them to life. A new replica is hitting Disney Parks with the Jedi Temple Guard Mask, which faithfully recreates their white and gold masks. The mask will have its own themed stand and can be removed and possibly worn if it fits. Star Wars fans can start to find these Jedi Temple Guard Masks at Disneyland and Disney World right now for $130, with a possible rerelease online.

Disney Parks – Star Wars Jedi Temple Guard Mask

"You can put on a brave face when wearing the distinctive mask of the Jedi Temple Guard. This detailed reproduction of the decorative headwear, designed to confer anonymity on its wearer, comes with a matching stand for proud display in your Star Wars collection."

Magic in the details

Includes mask and detachable stand

Stand's base includes Jedi Temple Guard symbol

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

The bare necessities

60% resin / 40% stone powder (calcium carbonate)

Mask (only): approx. 10" H x 7" W

Total height (mask and stand): 17" H

Stand: 8" Diameter

Packaging: 18" H x 14" W x 10" D

Imported

