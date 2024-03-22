Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

Star Wars The Acolyte's Jedi Master Sol Joins Hasbro Vintage Line

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Jedi Master Sol from Star Wars The Acolyte debuts in Hasbro's Vintage Line.

Fans explore the High Republic era with new collectible figures.

Collect Master Sol complete with soft cape and lightsaber accessories.

Pre-orders open at Hasbro Pulse for October 2024 release, priced at $16.99.

The Acolyte just got its first trailer this week and has seemingly hyped up most Star Wars fans for the most part. Releasing in June, fans will get to witness the High Republic era of the Star Wars Universe, when Jedi had the numbers. However, peace could be interrupted as the Dark Side starts to grow, and a new sinister mystery must unfold. Kicking off this latest Star Wars series is a whole set of new Jedi, including Jedi Master Sol, who is about to discover a sinister secret that might be more than he expected. Hasbro is bringing The Acolyte not only to The Black Series but to The Vintage Collection as well. Master Sol is ready for action with a soft goods cape and his lightsaber that will come extended or just the hilt. This figure is a great start to kick off a new Star Wars show, and he will be joined by the mysterious assassin Mae for The Vintage Collection. Pre-orders for this and more The Acolyte figures are already live right on Hasbro Pulse for $16.99 with an October 2024 release.

The High Republic Awaits with Hasbro and The Vintage Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Set at the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JEDI MASTER SOL figure (VC #329) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber and its unlit hilt."

