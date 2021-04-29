Wield the Power of Kong with 36" Battle Axe From Godzilla vs Kong

Become the king of any jungle and the rightful ruler of Hollowed Earth as Prime 1 Studio unleashes their newest Godzilla vs Kong collectible. We have already seen bust statues of both Godzilla and King Kong, and now fans can get their hands on an anvil weapon. Behold Kong's Battle Axe has arrived in glorious detail, LED functionality, and coming in at a massive 36 inches tall. Godzilla vs Kong collectors will be able to show off this mighty weapon in its Hollow Earth stalagmite base. However, Kong's battle axe can be removed from its bases and wielded by any worthy collector who can get their hands on one.

Prime 1 Studio captures the detail on this collectible perfectly, and it will be a dream piece for any King Kong fanatic. This collectible is not cheap either, as it comes with a hefty $899 price tag. The Godzilla vs Kong – Kong's Battle Axe from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between July – October 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out the Godzilla and King Kong bust statues as well to really bring the Monsterverse home with you.

"Godzilla vs Kong – Kong's Battle Axe – Prime 1 Studio is extremely excited to announce an amazing replica from the world of Godzilla vs Kong: Kong's BATTLE AXE! Reaching an impressive 36-inches tall, Kong's Battle Axe was meant to fit in the palms of your hands! Made by Kong's Hollow Earth civilization-building ancestors, this ancient Battle Axe was formed from the indestructible long bone of a Titan, strips of ancient reptile hide, and most importantly, an Atomic Dorsal Plate from one of Godzilla's terrifying ancestors!"

"The skillful sculptors at Prime 1 Studio have replicated Kong's iconic weapon exactly as it appeared in the movie. Our talented painters have rendered each material in the Battle Axe differently, with multiple layers of paint and weathering to create a realistic-as-possible replica. Not only that, but we've also imbued the Atomic Dorsal Plate with LED Illumination to recreate the Battle Axe in its charged-up mode! Kong's Battle Axe situates nicely within its Hollow Earth Stalagmite-themed base. Display it proudly in your collector's cave or wield it to recreate the most exciting scenes from the movie!"