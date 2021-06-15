Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter Joins The Fight With Hot Toys
Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues to go strong as Clone Force 99 explores the new world established by the Galactic Empire. Hot Toys has revealed a new member of the team is getting the 1/6th scale treatment with the debut of Hunter. The leader of Clone Force 99 is one of the galaxy's best tracker and an expert on taking down cankers. Hunter now joins Echo with the newest Hot Toys 1/6th scale Star Wars collection with high attention to detail, articulation, and a nice set of accessories. His helmet can be removed, showing off that unique clone face covered in face paint along with his red bandana. The figure features a more realistic take on the Star Wars: The Bad Batch character and will be a must-have clone for any growing Star Wars collection. Hunter will be priced at $250 and is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders for him are already live, and collectors can find him located here.
"The Bad Batch, technically known as Clone Force 99™, is the result of Kaminoan™ experiments to create a specialist unit of clone commandos. Hunter, their leader, is a strong and stoic soldier. Hunter has extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets. In continuation of expanding The Bad Batch collectibles series, Sideshow and Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the Hunter Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!"
"The highly-accurate collectible figure features meticulously developed recreation of Hunter's armor and helmet with weathering effects, interchangeable head sculpt with wonderful likeness, a military backpack, a range of weapons, and a specially designed display base! The focused leader of the Bad Batch will surely be a welcomed addition to your Star Wars collection!"
The Hunter Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Hunter in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression, detailed skin texture, tattoos, and bandana
- One (1) newly developed Hunter helmet with weathering effects
- Specially applied grayish black-colored painting on armor with red markings, special signet, and distress effect
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of rifle holding hands
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) dagger holding right hand
- One (1) gesture left hand
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) finely crafted Hunter armor with red markings, special signet, and weathering effects
- One (1) black-colored and multi-textured fabric under-suit
- One (1) pistol holster (attachable to waist armor)
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster rifle
- One (1) blaster pistol
- One (1) dagger
Accessories:
- One (1) military backpack (equipped with magnetic function)
- Two (2) thermal detonators
- Figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card