Star Wars: The Bad Batch Hunter Joins The Fight With Hot Toys

"The Bad Batch, technically known as Clone Force 99™, is the result of Kaminoan™ experiments to create a specialist unit of clone commandos. Hunter, their leader, is a strong and stoic soldier. Hunter has extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets. In continuation of expanding The Bad Batch collectibles series, Sideshow and Hot Toys is delighted to officially present the Hunter Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure features meticulously developed recreation of Hunter's armor and helmet with weathering effects, interchangeable head sculpt with wonderful likeness, a military backpack, a range of weapons, and a specially designed display base! The focused leader of the Bad Batch will surely be a welcomed addition to your Star Wars collection!"