Star Wars Padme Amidala Joins the Fight with New Hot Toys Release
The lovely and gorgeous Padme Amidala is coming soon to Hot Toys for the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Hot Toys is celebrating the incredible event with a new slew of 1/6 scale figures. Each will feature new 20th Anniversary widow packaging, similar to what they did for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back. Padme will now join Anakin Skywalker from the final act of the film as the go-to rescue Obi-Wan on the planet of Geonosis. Hot Toys went all out with this figure as she features an incredibly realistic head sculpt, fabric outfit, and rolling eyeball function. Padme will come with two blasters and will be one Star Wars figure you will not want to miss. She and Anakin will be the perfect pair for your Hot Toys collection, and Padme is priced at $270. She is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary 1/6 scale figures as they are releases.
Showcase Some Aggressive Negotiations with Hot Toys
"Padmé Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader, serving as Queen and then Senator of Naboo™ — and was also handy with a blaster. Despite her ideals and all she did for the cause of peace, her secret, forbidden relationship with Jedi™ Anakin Skywalker™ would prove to have dire consequences for the galaxy. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to officially present today, the highly-anticipated Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!
"Beautifully developed based on the screen appearance of Padmé in the film, the incredible Star Wars collectible features a newly crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, a specially tailored outfit that Padmé wore on Geonosis, two styles of blasters, a pair of handcuffs with chain, a Geonosian™ factory themed display stand, and a special designed commemorative packaging. Welcome the senator to your Star Wars collection today!"
The Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale Sixth Figure features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function
- Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up
- Detailed hair sculpture of Padme Amidala's iconic hairstyle
- Body with over 28 points of articulation
- Approximately 27cm tall
- Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fist
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pistol/rifle holding left hand
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
- Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo
Costume:
- One (1) beige-colored cape
- One (1) headpiece
- One (1) white colored shirt
- One (1) pair of white colored pants
- One (1) pair of metal silver armbands
- One (1) beige-colored utility belt with pistol holster
- One (1) pair of beige-colored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster pistol
- One (1) blaster rifle
Accessories:
- Two (2) droid factory-themed diorama accessories
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate