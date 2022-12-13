Star Wars Padme Amidala Joins the Fight with New Hot Toys Release

The lovely and gorgeous Padme Amidala is coming soon to Hot Toys for the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Hot Toys is celebrating the incredible event with a new slew of 1/6 scale figures. Each will feature new 20th Anniversary widow packaging, similar to what they did for the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back. Padme will now join Anakin Skywalker from the final act of the film as the go-to rescue Obi-Wan on the planet of Geonosis. Hot Toys went all out with this figure as she features an incredibly realistic head sculpt, fabric outfit, and rolling eyeball function. Padme will come with two blasters and will be one Star Wars figure you will not want to miss. She and Anakin will be the perfect pair for your Hot Toys collection, and Padme is priced at $270. She is set for a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary 1/6 scale figures as they are releases.

Showcase Some Aggressive Negotiations with Hot Toys

"Padmé Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader, serving as Queen and then Senator of Naboo™ — and was also handy with a blaster. Despite her ideals and all she did for the cause of peace, her secret, forbidden relationship with Jedi™ Anakin Skywalker™ would prove to have dire consequences for the galaxy. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to officially present today, the highly-anticipated Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!

"Beautifully developed based on the screen appearance of Padmé in the film, the incredible Star Wars collectible features a newly crafted head sculpt with stunning likeness and rolling eyeball function allowing positionable eye line, a specially tailored outfit that Padmé wore on Geonosis, two styles of blasters, a pair of handcuffs with chain, a Geonosian™ factory themed display stand, and a special designed commemorative packaging. Welcome the senator to your Star Wars collection today!"

The Padmé Amidala Sixth Scale Sixth Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball function

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Detailed hair sculpture of Padme Amidala's iconic hairstyle

Body with over 28 points of articulation

Approximately 27cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pistol/rifle holding left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Special package design with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary logo

Costume:

One (1) beige-colored cape

One (1) headpiece

One (1) white colored shirt

One (1) pair of white colored pants

One (1) pair of metal silver armbands

One (1) beige-colored utility belt with pistol holster

One (1) pair of beige-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) blaster rifle

Accessories:

Two (2) droid factory-themed diorama accessories

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate